Louisiana Health System Will Charge Employees With Unvaccinated Spouses
Louisiana’s largest nonprofit health care provider will increase its workers’ insurance fees next year if their spouses or domestic partners are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the provider said.
Ochsner Health said in a letter to its employees last month that it was adding additional fees — about $200 a month starting next year — for non-vaccinated spouses and domestic partners who are covered by the company’s insurance plan. are covered.
The letter said the move was “an effort to protect our entire Ochsner team, including employees, their families, and the communities we serve.”
The company’s president and chief executive Warner Thomas said in a statement that spouses and domestic partners would be allowed to file for medical or religious exemptions in the policy.
“It’s not a mandate,” he said, because spouses and domestic partners can switch insurance plans to avoid the new fee.
“The reality is that the cost of treating COVID-19, especially for patients requiring intensive inpatient care, is expensive,” he said.
Mr Thomas said about 90 per cent of the company’s Covid patients had not been vaccinated since December. According to a New York Times analysis in August, fully vaccinated people accounted for 5 percent of hospitalizations in 40 states and Washington, DC.
In August, Ochsner said its employees should be vaccinated by the end of this month. About 70 percent of its employees were vaccinated at the time the mandate was announced.
The provider’s decision to charge the additional fee was similar to a policy implemented by Delta Air Lines, which in August said that beginning November 1 would require any employee to remain on the company’s health care plan for an additional $ per month. 200 will be charged.
Delta became the first major US employer to adopt an idea that has been widely discussed but mired in legal uncertainty: charging non-vaccinated employees more for health insurance.
Wade Simmons, partner at benefits consulting firm Mercer, said the insurance surcharge could appeal to companies seeking less coercion to raise vaccination rates.
New infections in Louisiana on Sunday were less than a fifth of the amount in August, when the state reached a pandemic high, according to a New York Times database. Hospitalizations are experiencing a similar trend.
However, state officials are still struggling to get people vaccinated. According to the Times database, less than half of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, down from the nationwide average of 56 percent.
