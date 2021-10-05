Louisiana Health System Will Charge Employees With Unvaccinated Spouses

Louisiana’s largest nonprofit health care provider will increase its workers’ insurance fees next year if their spouses or domestic partners are not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the provider said.

Ochsner Health said in a letter to its employees last month that it was adding additional fees — about $200 a month starting next year — for non-vaccinated spouses and domestic partners who are covered by the company’s insurance plan. are covered.

The letter said the move was “an effort to protect our entire Ochsner team, including employees, their families, and the communities we serve.”