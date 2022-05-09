Louisiana officer rescues 9 from capsized boat, including 7-year-old girl trapped below



An official from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has rescued nine people, including a 7-year-old girl, after a boat sank off the shores of Grand Isle, La Beach.

Sergeant Stephen Rhodes was patrolling the Jefferson Parish at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday when he noticed a boat trying to get out of Rock Jetty after it got into the water, the LDWF said in a press release. Rhodes hired a pedestrian who took him to his truck in an ATV where he was able to get his patrol ship. He then took the ship to the sinking boat.

Upon arriving at the scene, Rhodes spotted eight men in the boat’s hull and was soon able to lift several of them into his boat.

Then they told him about the girl in the water. Rhodes then jumps up, finds him unresponsive under the sunken boat and brings him out, another boat holding him.

Rhodes then did CPR on the girl and revived her.

Rescuers were taken to the Bridgeside Marina, where paramedics were there to treat them. They stabilize the baby, who is then airlifted to New Orleans Children’s Hospital. The agency said he was expected to recover fully.

LDWF Colonel Chad Hebert said, “We are extremely proud of Sergeant Rhodes’ activities. He made an exceptional effort using his training and good judgment to help save the lives of this young woman and the other passengers on the sunken ship.” In a statement. “I would also like to thank all the good Samaritans who helped with this successful rescue. Sergeant Rhodes himself patrolled and these good Samaritans helped him get to this rescue quickly.