Louisiana State Police now investigating Lyft driver’s disappearance as a homicide



The search for the Louisiana elevator driver who went missing about two months ago has been upgraded to an investigation into the murder, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.

Ella Goody, 33, was last seen driving backwards from Texas on March 9, KPLC reported.

The last person to see Goody was Brandon Jermaine Francisco, 36, who was arrested March 25 in St. Joseph, Missouri, according to local news outlets.

He was deported to Louisiana last month and is currently being held at the Rapids Parish Detention Center on জাম 1,000,000 bond for bail jumping and court contempt.

Francisco was previously charged with armed robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault, criminal conspiracy, and attempted murder from an incident on Christmas Eve 2018, but was released in June 2019, according to prison records.

Goody’s car, a black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, was found in Missouri in early April, according to Louisiana State Police.

A Louisiana State Police spokesman said Wednesday that “based on investigative tactics and witness statements, detectives and investigators have moved from a missing person’s case to a murder investigation.”