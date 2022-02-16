Louisiana teen arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on charges of trying to hire a hitman on a satirical website to kill her ex-boyfriend in Baton Rouge on Valentine’s Day, police said.

Baton Rouge police say detectives arrested the teenager Monday afternoon for soliciting the murder of her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend on “Rentahitman.com”.

An administrator of the website called the police and informed them of the attempted murder.

“I would like to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim will receive the necessary help and support to get out of this predicament,” Guido Fanelli, CEO of Rent-a-Hitman, said in a statement.

2 Houston 9-year-old girl shot by misguided bullet in 1 week: ‘Something is happening in Houston’

The girl was charged in East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for murder. His identity was not disclosed due to his age.

Fanelli, whose real name is Bob Ines, started the website as a class project in the mid-2000s and has been forwarding Hitman’s requests to authorities for years.

Last month, a Michigan woman was sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison for trying to hire an assassin through a website. Wendy Lynn Wayne has pleaded guilty to trying to hire a killer to kill her husband.

Michael Ruiz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.