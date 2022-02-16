World

Louisiana teen arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend: police

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Louisiana teen arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend: police
Written by admin
Louisiana teen arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend: police

Louisiana teen arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend: police

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on charges of trying to hire a hitman on a satirical website to kill her ex-boyfriend in Baton Rouge on Valentine’s Day, police said.

Baton Rouge police say detectives arrested the teenager Monday afternoon for soliciting the murder of her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend on “Rentahitman.com”.

An administrator of the website called the police and informed them of the attempted murder.

“I would like to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim will receive the necessary help and support to get out of this predicament,” Guido Fanelli, CEO of Rent-a-Hitman, said in a statement.

2 Houston 9-year-old girl shot by misguided bullet in 1 week: ‘Something is happening in Houston’

The girl was charged in East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for murder. His identity was not disclosed due to his age.

Wendy Lynn Wayne pleaded guilty last month to trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband, which turned out to be a fake murder-for-hire website.

Wendy Lynn Wayne pleaded guilty last month to trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband, which turned out to be a fake murder-for-hire website.
(Monroe County Jail)

Fanelli, whose real name is Bob Ines, started the website as a class project in the mid-2000s and has been forwarding Hitman’s requests to authorities for years.

Last month, a Michigan woman was sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison for trying to hire an assassin through a website. Wendy Lynn Wayne has pleaded guilty to trying to hire a killer to kill her husband.

READ Also  San Diego’s Oldest Women’s Basketball Players on Why They Play

Michael Ruiz of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Louisiana #teen #arrested #Valentines #Day #allegedly #hire #hitman #kill #exboyfriend #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Portugal Soccer Match Abandoned After Covid Reduces Team to 9

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment