Louisiana train ‘narrowly missed’ two kids on tracks: police



A train in Louisiana hit about two children Saturday night and several of its trains were separated, police said.

According to a Facebook post from the Slideville Police Department, the train was passing through Slideville, Louisiana, when it “narrowly missed” two children on the track at the time.

The train applied its emergency brakes, causing some of the train’s trains to become detached from the locomotive.

No one was injured, police said.

The incident took place during the city’s Mystic Crewway of the Titans float parade.

“Please serve this as a reminder to take extreme precautions on railway tracks, especially during parades,” the police department wrote.