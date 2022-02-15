Louisville activist arrested for attempted murder of mayoral candidate pushed socialism, gun control



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The suspect in Monday’s shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, identified mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg as a civil rights and gun control activist.

The Lewisville Metro Police Department confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that Quintage Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of aggravated robbery.

Brown previously worked as an intern and editorial columnist for the Louisville Courier Journal, according to the newspaper. In December, Brown shared a short campaign video On Twitter Announcing that he is vying to represent District 5 for the Lewisville Metro Council in 2022. His writings criticize communism, socialism, the ideology of liberation, and “gun-loving” Republicans.

As a college freshman, Brown was also reportedly selected to meet with former President Obama.

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg has been shot dead, police say

Greenberg is a Democrat, and police did not elaborate on the possible motive for the shooting.

The Louisville Metro Police Department responded around 10:15 a.m. Monday when multiple shots were fired at Greenberg’s campaign headquarters in Butchertown. Investigators say Greenberg was not injured and no one else was injured.

Police said an article in Greenberg’s clothing was hit and the candidate said his sweater was stolen by a bullet wound. Greenberg said the suspect entered the campaign office, pulled out a gun, “aimed directly at me and started firing.”

“Today is not a day for politics, but I have not lost sight of the fact that the violence my staff and I have experienced today is very common in our city,” Greenberg said, thanking the Lewisville Metro Police. “Many more Lewisville families have experienced the trauma of gun violence. Many are not as blessed as I am.”

An arrest report obtained by Gadget Clock states that a man named Brown later entered the building and fired from a 9mm Glock handgun in Greenberg. He then fled the building. About 10 minutes later, officers found a man less than half a mile away who matched the suspect’s description. He was found carrying a 9mm magazine in his pants pocket and was taken into custody, the arrest report said.

It is learned that the incident was caught in the surveillance video.

Brown is said to be a civil rights activist who took part in the 2020 racial justice protests.

In his Twitter bio, he said, “We have a scientific and correct solution, Pan-Africanism: the complete liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism.”

In a Feb. 1 post on Instagram, Brown shared a post celebrating the “Black Radical Month” using the “tez4liberation” handle and a list of convicted police assassins Asata Shakur.

Last month, Brown published an article in Medium.com on January 10 entitled “A Revolutionary Love Letter.”

“During our brief stay on this glorious planet, we have all collectively become inhumane and reduced to the point of political talk – black, white, liberal, conservative, Christian, criminal, boss, activist, activist, etc.,” Brown wrote in the letter. “Our sick, driven brethren will arm common sense and tell us to ‘face the information’ – as if events are something outside of us, as if life is something we face as foreigners *. They will tell us that communism and collectivism will never and will never work.” And will even refuse to explore these “childish” (or inferior) ideas

Screenshot-shared online show Brown wrote an excerpt for Courier-Journal, published on July 2, 2019, with the headline, “Kentucky’s secret carry law shows that your life doesn’t matter to gun-loving Republicans.”

As a new head of political science at the University of Louisville, Brown was one of 22 students in the country invited to the inaugural national gathering of the Obama Foundation’s My Brothers Keeper Alliance, which supports boys and young people. He traveled to Oakland, California, and was quoted as saying that he had the opportunity to shake hands with Obama during a two-day workshop.

In 2018, Brown was featured in an MSNBC segment covering students participating in a “March for Our Lives” protest in Washington, DC, demanding stricter gun laws.

At the time, Brown, the 17-year-old president of the Black Student Union at Dupont Manuel High School in Louisville, was sitting in the country’s capital with MSNBC host Joy Reid.

Addressing Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who was the Senate Majority Leader at the time, Brown said students want Congress to work with guns, “and if you don’t give it to us, we’ll get everyone out. Vote here, and we’ll get you.” I will vote outside the office. ”

“Get rid of the assault rifle,” Brown said.

Brown also made headlines last summer when his family reported him missing. About two weeks after his disappearance, on July 1, he was found safe and sound, and his family later called for privacy and patience “although we are leaning towards the most urgent need, which is Quintage’s physical, mental and spiritual need.”

The Courier Journal reports that Brown was an MLK scholar at the University of Louisville who was a former columnist for the student newspaper Cardinal and founded From Fields to Arena, a group committed to providing political education and anti-violence training to young people in hip hop. And athletics.