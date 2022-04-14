Louisville candidate’s alleged attempted assassin wants federal indictment tossed over mental health records



Quintage Brown’s attorney, a suspect released from prison through a BLM-backed bail fund, has been charged with attempted murder of a mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky. Health records.

The lawsuit alleges that federal prosecutors issued a subpoena on March 22 to record the mental health of 21-year-old Brown, but Brown said only his defense attorneys had “violated his psychotherapist-patient privilege” during his most recent April 8 federal argument. .

Brown’s defense attorneys argued that the government did not inform Brown about the subpona and warned that the recipient should not have informed anyone that the information was requested because “such disclosure could hinder the investigation” and “thus interfere with law enforcement.”

Amanda E., an assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky. Gregory requested a mental health record, and Subpona said the information should be passed on to FBI Agent Jordan Matteo. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Brown’s attorney, Rob Eggart, called the new federal allegations “racially and politically motivated” and claimed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office “escaped the lawsuit” when Brown Taylor, a black woman, was killed, and is now indicting Brown, a black man. . Suffering from mental illness, at the request of “Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kai” for committing a crime against a white mayoral candidate.

Brown, a civil rights activist and former newspaper intern and columnist, is accused of entering the campaign headquarters of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in Lewisville on Valentine’s Day and shooting at the candidate’s life. No one was injured, but the bullet struck Greenberg’s sweater. Police arrested Brown 10 minutes later for allegedly finding a 9mm magazine in his pants pocket.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville paid $ 100,000 to cover his bail and Brown was released two days after the shooting to house arrest with an ankle monitor. In April, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown on four counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault because several Greenberg employees were nearby at the time of the shooting.

Brown was re-arrested by federal authorities last week. A new federal indictment has been issued on April 7, alleging that Brown violated a federal privilege by using a firearm in connection with the crime of violence by shooting and attempting to assassinate a candidate for election office. Brown appeared in his preliminary federal court on April 7 before U.S. Magistrate Colin H. Linds.

Greenberg is Jewish, and the Louisville Courier-Journal reported earlier that a federal grand jury was weighing allegations of hate crime, but the count was not listed in the federal indictment.

McConnell described the allegation that he had any influence over the federal prosecution as “quite ridiculous” in an interview with News Radio 840WHAS.

“It’s pretty creative but not very believable,” he said.

A few days before the shooting, Brown attended a recruiting ceremony for the Lewisville chapter of the Lion of Judah, but the national president of the Minneapolis-based organization previously told Gadget Clock Digital that Brown had never joined and was not a member.

Lion of Judah National President Nassi Nasser X, in a phone interview with Gadget Clock Digital in February, also denied that the organization was in any way associated with the Black Hebrew Israeli (BHI) movement, which the defamation league defines as “one”. A marginal religious movement that rejects the widely accepted definition of Judaism and claims that people of color are the true children of Israel. “

Brown previously appeared in a 2018 TV segment with MSNBC host Joy Reid covering gun control protests in Washington, DC. He has spoken out in favor of socialism in past writings, and was selected as an MLK scholar at the University of Louisville to travel to California to meet with former President Barack Obama. Her family reported her missing last summer, but she was later found safe.