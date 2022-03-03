Louisville CBP officers find marijuana hidden in Lucky Charms cereal box



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials seized four pounds of marijuana last week in Louisville, Kentucky, which was hidden in a box of Lucky Charms cereals, authorities said Monday.

A CBP drug dog named “Carrie” warned authorities last Thursday at a private residence in Great Britain about serial shipments from Louisville. When officers opened the box for a closer look, they found that the cereal contained more than the heart, clover, star, and red roller marshmallow pieces.

Among them was a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, CBP officials said in a press release.

Business group, trusted leaders form team to pressure Congress to pass bipartisan immigration reform

“Drug traffickers will go to any lengths to send their drugs into and out of the United States,” the statement said. “Officers found car parts, religious pictures, tombstones, drugs hidden in clothing … the list is endless.”

CBP conducts inspection activities on both arrival and departure of international cargo. Although cannabis is legal in many states in the United States, the sale, possession, production, and distribution of the drug remains illegal under federal law.

It is also illegal to send marijuana shipments abroad, authorities said.

State of the Union: Biden calls for border security in historic crisis

“Our officers are very familiar with the way smugglers try to avoid inspections,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director of Louisville.

“Officers learn to think creatively about where things can be hidden because drugs can be anywhere – inside books, auto parts, lace spools, crepe makers, study binders, food, sculptures, photo frames – if there is space inside an item. It could be. There is something illegal, “Mahn added.

Lafonda d. Sutton-Burke, Chicago’s field operations director, said last week’s seizure illustrated the CBP’s ability to “detect and intercept illicit drugs in mailing facilities.”

“The vigilance and skill of the officers involved in the hard work of our Canine partners is commendable.” Sutton-Burke reported the information.