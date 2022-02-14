World

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg targeted in shooting, police say

In Louisville, Kentucky, Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was the target of a shooting inside his campaign office Monday morning, police said.

Greenberg was not hit, although a bullet ripped through a piece of his clothing, the Lewisville Metro Police Department said. News release. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and was formally charged, the report said. A motive is unclear at the moment, police added.

Greenberg tweeted that both he and his team were “fortunately all safe.”

“We’re all with LMPD now. I’ll provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for your support,” Greenberg wrote.

Police responded to the building around 10:15 a.m. in response to a report of an “active aggressor” in the Louisville neighborhood of Butchertown. Police say multiple shots were fired and officers removed both Greenberg and his staff from the building.

Greenberg's campaign office at Butchertown Market on Story Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky.

Greenberg’s campaign office at Butchertown Market on Story Avenue in Louisville, Kentucky.
No injuries were reported, and it appears the candidate was targeted, police said.

Authorities believe the suspect acted alone. An investigation is underway.

According to WDRB-TV, Greenberg’s bid for mayor of Louisville was a race for his first elected office. He began his campaign last year and has led a major fundraising race in the race to oust outgoing Mayor Greg Fisher.

On Monday afternoon, Fisher wrote on Twitter that he was “sorry for the attack.”

“I have spoken with Mr. Greenberg and are grateful that no one was injured. I am grateful to MLMPD and our federal partners for their quick response to clear the scene and to apprehend a potential suspect,” he tweeted.

Police said more information about the suspect would be released at some point tonight, according to the station.


