Lourdes Leon appears in thriller-inspired fashion film for designer Barragán



Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon had her bare physique painted with a horny miniscule prime and mini hotpant design as she writhed round on the mattress for a brand new fashion film for designer Barragán.

The celeb offspring, 24, acted extremely assured in the almost two-minute piece, as her character Lola exacts revenge on a motel voyeur, who has made her – and solely her – the objection of his obsessive affection.

She modelled a wide range of scantily-clad ensembles, together with a plunging fringe costume with an uncovered again but her most scorching was undoubtedly her named look with simply paint overlaying her modesty.

The video left little or no to the creativeness together with her scorching look because the physique paint nearly hid her sauciest components, together with a star adornment on her chest and ‘denim shorts’ on her backside.

Lola commences with Leon arriving to a run down motel in a lived-in wanting denim jacket and matching pants.

Wanting similar to her well-known mother, Lourdes rocked a shiny blonde wig that flowed right down to her waist and had Barragán’s iconic ‘B’ sprayed onto it.

She is seen making a telephone name, the place she is telling somebody that they’re ‘three hours late’ earlier than commencing the darkish and sultry scenes in epic fashion.

Revenge: Within the almost two-minute piece, Lourdes’ character Lola exacts revenge on a motel voyeur, who has made her – and solely her – the objection of his obsessive affection

Look e-book: Lola, which was revealed to Barragán’s YouTube and Instagram pages, is a glance e-book for Mexican designer Victor Barragán’s SS21 assortment

She, ultimately, enters the motel room and makes herself at dwelling with a glass of wine and a model new outfit.

Lourdes had her toned physique on full show in a cropped tank prime and a pair of skintight shorts that seemed to be painted on her.

Properly conscious she is being filmed and recorded by her seemingly illusive stalker, Loudes’ character Lola makes an attempt to take a few of her energy again by ‘placing on a present’ of her personal.

Varied clips of Lourdes parading across the motel room, smooching a stuffed bear, and puckering up for the digicam play out on a show of tv screens, with the voyeur wanting on in amazement.

The briefest clip of the bunch confirmed Leon donning a pair of shiny yellow ‘Horny Woman’ panties styled with a inexperienced, white, and crimson crop prime and an auburn wig.

Again in the motel room, Lourdes donned a surprising wavy brunette wig and an attention grabbing finger social gathering costume.

Taking management: Varied clips of Lourdes parading across the motel room, smooching a stuffed bear, and puckering up for the digicam play out on a show of tv screens, with the voyeur wanting on in amazement

She stares into the digicam, fixing her lipstick and adjusting her purse over her shoulder, earlier than shaking her bottom.

The subsequent shot reveals Lourdes’ blue-eyed voyeur tying his sneakers and seemingly getting ready to reach to the motel to fulfill his muse.

In a single fade, the viewers sees the voyeur on the bottom useless, with a gaping wound on his head from a spiked weapon.

Voyeur: As Lourdes places on her ‘present,’ the film cuts to the voyeur wanting on in amazement

Standing beside his lifeless physique, weapon in hand, is Lourdes in an all crimson early 2000s impressed outfit, full with a stringy halter bra prime and a slotted skirt.

She additionally had on a pair of black thigh excessive fight boots and her brunette hair was styled right into a excessive ponytail with flaming crimson streaks.

As she retreats from the staged homicide scene, Leon drags her weapon by the snow

Gorgeous: Lourdes modeled a wide range of scantily-clad ensembles, together with a plunging fringe costume with an uncovered again

Verify her out: Again in the motel room, Lourdes donned a surprising wavy brunette wig

Twerk: She stares into the digicam, fixing her lipstick and adjusting her purse over her shoulder, earlier than shaking her bottom

Lola, which was revealed to Barragán’s YouTube and Instagram pages, is a glance e-book for Mexican designer Victor Barragán’s SS21 assortment.

‘The film is a few man who spies on a girl and turns into more and more extra obsessed together with her,’ defined the film’s director and photographer Mayan Toledano.

‘With Lola, I wished to modify the roles a bit, so she learns that she’s being spied on and performs the half for it, to her personal pleasure.’

Homicide: In a single fade, the viewers sees the voyeur on the bottom useless, with a gaping wound on his head from a spiked weapon

Vixen: Standing beside his lifeless physique, weapon in hand, is Lourdes in an all crimson early 2000s impressed outfit, full with a stringy halter bra prime and a slotted skirt

In keeping with the outlet, Mayan and her crew spent two days capturing the erotic-thriller at a motel on Lengthy Island.

Madonna shares Lourdes, whom she welcomed in October of 1996, together with her former companion Carlos Leon, 54.

The 62-year-old pop sensation can be mom to 5 different youngsters, 4 of which have been adopted.