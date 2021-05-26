Louvre Gets Its First Female Leader in 228 Years



Requested what it means to be a lady working probably the most visited and largest museum in the world, she replied: “Issues are actually altering for ladies in the museum world. Of the 70 curators in the Louvre, greater than half of them are girls. Extra girls are heading museums, particularly in Europe. And youthful girls are way more assured as of late.”

Just a few months in the past, it was assumed that Martinez, the Louvre’s president since 2013, was assured a 3rd time period. Beneath his tenure, the Louvre grew previous 10 million guests for the primary time. Its Leonardo exhibition, which ended a couple of weeks earlier than France went right into a nationwide lockdown final 12 months, drew rave evaluations and a file million guests.

But critics accused Martinez of an authoritarian type that ignored the recommendation of his curators and a cheapening of the museum’s model by forming partnerships with manufacturers like Uniqlo, or permitting a pair to spend an evening in the museum as a part of a advertising and marketing marketing campaign for Airbnb. (The Louvre additionally leased its area to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to movie the music video for his or her track “Apes**t” and options prominently in the Netflix hit “Lupin,” one of many platform’s most-watched collection.)

In March, after a dispute over a brand new colour scheme in one of many Louvre’s galleries grew to become a weekslong speaking level in France’s information media, Henri Loyrette, a former president of the museum, threw his weight behind Martinez’s critics. He gave testimony in a lawsuit introduced by the Cy Twombly Basis, which mentioned a brand new paint job had disfigured a ceiling mural by the summary American painter.

Martinez will proceed on the museum, which reopened on Could 19 after months of being closed, till Aug. 31. He’ll then change into a heritage ambassador, liable for coordinating France’s participation in worldwide initiatives.

Des Automobiles realized of Macron’s determination on Monday, when she was visiting the Musée d’Orsay together with her mother and father and different relations and acquired a name on her cellphone from the tradition minister, Roselyne Bachelot. “My coronary heart beat a lot quicker,” she mentioned. “The Louvre is the center of Paris. The constructing itself goes again 800 years. It’s a former royal palace that grew to become a public establishment that belongs to the tradition of France and likewise to the residents of the world. It was fairly an emotional second.”