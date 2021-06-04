Love, hate and trolls — Here’s how Ankita Lokhande made news after the demise of former beau Sushant Singh Rajput





On Thursday, Ankita Lokhande introduced that she is taking a small break from social media. This comes simply 10 days earlier than the first dying anniversary of former beau, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Followers have slammed her as a hypocrite. This isn’t the first time the actress has been trolled in the previous one yr. She turned the topic of excessive hate as her celebration photos with Ssandip Singh made their means on social media. As per conspiracy theories, Ssandip Singh’s position was below scrutiny. The actress as soon as did a ‘dwell’ saying that folks needn’t observe her in the event that they discovered her so problematic. Nonetheless, it’s not about all hate. Loyal followers of Pavitra Rishta nonetheless respect the type of bond the late actor had along with her. He by no means spoke a phrase about what went flawed between them when he was alive. Allow us to rewind by the instances when Ankita Lokhande obtained love and hate in the previous one yr… Additionally Learn – Anushka Sharma, Nisha Rawal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: 7 celebrities who have been trolled this week and why – view pics

Pillar of assist

Round every week after his demise, it turned evident that Ankita Lokhande was like a pillar of assist for his grieving household. The girl went to go to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and kin who got here to Mumbai for the funeral. Later, she gave interviews to main news channels saying that Sushant Singh Rajput was by no means depressed until the time she knew him. She described him as a social, self-motivated and an excellent individual. She gave full assist to followers in search of a CBI enquiry into his dying. Ankita Lokhande stayed away from social media for a while, solely to submit one thing on July 14, 2020. Additionally Learn – Trending TV news At the moment: Sharad Malhotra’s assertion on ex Divyanka Tripathi; Karan Mehra’s viral photos with Himanshi Parashar, Hina Khan-Shaheer Sheikh’s scorching music and extra

Rhea Chakraborty known as her Vidhwa

After Ankita Lokhande gave a spate of interviews, Rhea Chakraborty lashed out at her asking why is she behaving like a Vidhwa. She stated that Ankita was not in contact along with her for 4 years, and had ended up relationship a typical good friend of Sushant and her. She additionally stated that Ankita was dwelling in a flat the EMIs of which have been paid by the late actor. Ankita clarified that she was paying from her personal financial savings and even shared financial institution statements. Rhea stated that if she was a management freak, she would have stopped SSR from paying the EMIs. Additionally Learn – Ankita Lokhande takes a break from social media forward of Sushant Sigh Rajput’s first dying anniversary; will get slammed for being a ‘hypocrite’

Ankita Lokhande-Shibani Dandekar’s social media warfare

In the center of all, Rhea Chakraborty discovered assist from her buddies in Bollywood. She was taken into custody by the NCB for procuring medicine for the late actor. Her ‘Drug Chats’ got here to the fore as ED, NCB and CBI obtained concerned in the matter. Shibani Dandekar slammed her as a ‘princess of patriarchy’ who desires two seconds of fame. Ankita Lokhande hit again saying that she had labored sufficient to not search publicity out of one thing so tragic.

Ankita will get massively trolled

The actress celebrated her birthday in December partying with shut buddies at her residence. Followers noticed Ssandip Singh in the background. They trolled the actress for celebrating her b’day with a doable ‘suspect’. She did a ‘dwell’ the place she condemned trolls for sending her hateful messages when she was attempting to maneuver on in life along with her family members.

The explosive interview

In March, she gave an interview to Bollywood Bubble the place she revealed that she stopped dwelling after Sushant Singh Rajput walked out of their house in 2016. The actress stated that he prioritized his profession over her, and took the choice. Ankita Lokhande stated that if folks have been so bothered nobody tried to persuade him to rethink the choice and patch-up along with her. Individuals reacted with empathy to the interview, which was uncooked and very candid. She additionally stated she can not use RIP for him ever.

Pavitra Rishta milestone

The actress celebrated 12 years of the stunning present with followers. She shared some heat anecdotes and lavished reward on Sushant Singh Rajput and stated ‘Archana ka Manav sirf Sushant tha’. A day later, she stated that she is taking a break from social media.

Whereas it’s pure that lots of feelings are concerned on this case, followers of Sushant Singh Rajput have beloved, hated and proven disdain at Ankita Lokhande time and once more. It’s evident that many didn’t transfer on after the much-adored couple determined to separate. What stays fixed is Ankita Lokhande’s assist for the late actor’s household and her choice to cherish him.

