Love Hostel Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey saves this weakly written thriller | ‘Love Hostel’ movie review – Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra handle this bleak thriller story

1 min ago
Director- Shankar Raman
Cast – Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol
Platform- Zee 5

“I don’t know what I am feeling, happy and angry, happy because I found love and angry because my family is gone”, says Jyoti, who came to the ‘Love Hostel’ after running away from home and getting married. Director Shankar Raman has again raised the issue of ‘honor killing’ with this film and from the very first scene he makes it clear that this story is going to be full of bloodshed. The film starts with murder and ends with murder. Even in today’s time, the film revolves around what the Khap Panchayats and families think about honor killing and what decisions they take.

Ahmed (Vikrant Massey) and Jyoti (Sanya Malhotra) run away from home and get married in court, knowing that their families will not accept their inter-religious relationship. The director has clearly shown the difference between the worlds of both the main characters. Jyoti is a chartered accountant and belongs to the family of politician. At the same time, Ahmed’s family runs a slaughterhouse and his father has been imprisoned in a false case by calling him a terrorist. But both are deeply in love. Knowing that Jyoti’s family members may take any action against them, both take shelter in the refugee home set up by the government. Which the police there call – ‘Love Hostel’. A dilapidated building in which runaway couples live in hiding to escape from their families.

In the story, on the other hand, a contract killer Dagar (Bobby), the grandmother of Jyoti, who exhorts the Khap tradition, offers a betel nut to the pair. Dagar describes himself as a social reformer. In one scene, a policeman is seen comparing Dagar to Yamraj. Whether Jyoti and Ashu become the victims of this Yamraj or not, that is the rest of the story.

Talking about acting, Sanya, Vikrant and Bobby have been honest towards their characters. The director has put a story behind all the characters, which keeps you hooked. Sanya and Vikrant look lovely. Both have captured all the emotions of the characters, be it fear, love, trauma, dilemma and helplessness.

But where the film falls short is the writing and direction. Many Hindi films have been made on the subject like honor killing, which have caught the issue firmly. ‘Love Hoster’ does not move beyond those films. It touches on the issue of inter-caste and inter-religious marriage as well as homosexual relations. But what can affect? No. In the first half, the film is moving at a good pace, the characters and the brutality keep you hooked, there is a tension in the story. But slowly the film starts losing its grip on the emotions. The way Bobby Deol’s character is seen beating people here and there, it has looked ridiculous on some occasions. Editing by Nitin Baid and cinematography by Vivek Shah make the film a little better.

Despite having a strong starcast and theme, ‘Love Hostel’ fails to connect. The weak writing and direction disappoints. 2.5 stars for ‘Love Hostel’ from Filmybeat.

Love Hostel Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol starrer this film is streaming on Zee5. Directed by Shanker Raman this film is weak in writing.

