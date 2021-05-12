Love Island’s Arabella Chi leaves little to the imagination in a white sheer lace bra in London

Her social media account is stuffed with sultry selfies and scorching lingerie snaps.

And Arabella Chi was at it once more on Wednesday as she left little to the imagination in a white sheer lace bra throughout a new photoshoot for PrettyLittleThing in London.

The previous Love Island star, 30, wowed in tiny linen shorts and a matching blazer combo for the scorching photos.

Ab fab! Arabella Chi was at it once more on Wednesday as she left little to the imagination in a white sheer lace bra throughout a new photoshoot for PrettyLittleThing in London

Including racy detailing, Arabella opted for a white sheer lace bra which teased a glimpse at her toned abs.

The mannequin cinched in her svelte waist additional by including a thick gold chain belt and added a glamorous Chanel purse.

Arabella styled her blonde locks into a wavy blow-dried hairdo, she added a slick of glamorous make-up.

The mannequin knew how to work her finest angles as she posed up a storm in the ensemble for the scorching snaps.

Work it: The previous Love Island star, 30, wowed in tiny linen shorts and a matching blazer combo for the scorching photos

Racy: Including racy detailing, Arabella opted for a white sheer lace bra which teased a glimpse at her toned abs

Arabella celebrated her thirtieth birthday earlier this 12 months and took to Instagram to share a image of herself in a black leather-based bustier as she mirrored on her large day.

She wrote: ‘Thirty, Flirty & Thriving… I’ve blended emotions going into my 30’s and I hope the saying your 30’s are the finest years of your life is true… however wanting again on my 20’s I’m so proud at what I’ve and over the previous 12 months.

‘I can truthfully say regardless of being in a world pandemic development clever it has been my finest 12 months but and I’m so fortunate I’ve the people who I do surrounding & supporting me.’ (sic)

Particulars: The mannequin cinched in her svelte waist additional by including a thick gold chain belt and added a glamorous Chanel purse

Arabella additionally shared snaps of what she branded ‘birthday cake quantity 3’ as she welcomed a new decade in decadent type.

The blonde magnificence returned to London earlier this 12 months after she was considered one of the many influencers who jetted off to Dubai for ‘work journeys’.

The fact star made her approach again to the UK earlier than the necessary resort quarantine was enforced on returning travellers.

Arabella has been specializing in her modelling profession after she break up from her boyfriend Wes Nelson in April 2020.