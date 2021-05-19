Love Island’s Eyal Booker and girlfriend Delilah Belle Hamlin strip off on a romantic weekend away

He credited the Covid lockdown with making his relationship even stronger.

And Eyal Booker regarded actually smitten with Delilah Belle Hamlin as they celebrated their two-year anniversary with a romantic weekend away.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Love Island star Eyal, 25, shared a gushing put up about his different half, 22, as he detailed their keep on the Chewton Glen Lodge & Spa in Hampshire, England.

{Couples} who strip off collectively! Eyal Booker regarded actually smitten with Delilah Belle Hamlin as they celebrated their two-year anniversary with a romantic weekend away

Alongside a montage of snaps, he penned: ‘We had essentially the most lovely staycation. Thanks @chewtonglen

‘Submersed in nature staying in one of many treehouses. Jacuzzi on our balcony. Approach an excessive amount of cheese & wine. Forest walks that became seashore walks and spending high quality time with the individual I really like @delilahbelle

‘This staycation market a milestone in our relationship & I couldn’t have wished for a higher place to spend it.

‘Peace & Love ✌️ [sic]’.

Cute couple: Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Eyal, 25, shared a gushing put up about his different half, 22, as he detailed their keep on the Chewton Glen Lodge & Spa in Hampshire

Candy: Eyal gushed over ‘spending high quality time with the individual I really like’ as he spoke about their romantic nation getaway

Within the snaps, Eyal could possibly be seen displaying off his muscular determine as he loved a dip in a sizzling tub on their terrace.

The couple additionally loved loads of nation walks, with the pair cuddling up collectively for snaps.

Delilah additionally took to Instagram to share some scantily clad snaps, posing in a skimpy pink lingerie set that despatched her followers wild.

Eyal actually authorised, captioning the snap with a rocket emoji.

Wanting good: Within the snaps, Eyal could possibly be seen displaying off his muscular determine as he loved a dip in a sizzling tub on their terrace

Eyal discovered fame on the 2018 collection of Love Island and began relationship Delilah, in Might 2019, after she slid into his DMs.

The couple declared their love for each other after simply six months of relationship and juggled a long-distance relationship at first earlier than changing into inseparable.

The couple returned to London earlier this yr after spending the coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles with Delilah’s household.

Scorching: Delilah additionally took to Instagram to share some scantily clad snaps, posing in a skimpy pink lingerie set that despatched her followers wild

The pair shared an perception into their long-distance relationship whereas chatting with the New York Metropolis-based style journal Paper final month.

Eyal admitted: ‘COVID was going to both make or break mine and Delilah’s relationship, and we weren’t at all times certain if we might be capable of see one another and spend time with one another however one way or the other we managed to get by means of it, make it work and come out even stronger.’

He continued: ‘COVID shouldn’t be over but, however we have made it this far and that is fairly particular to me contemplating at first we weren’t certain how we might navigate by means of it.’