Love Island’s Rebecca Gormley packs on the PDA with beau Biggs Chris

They met on the first ever winter collection of Love Island at the starting of final yr.

And Rebecca Gormley and Biggs Chris regarded extra loved-up than ever as they headed to a barbecue in London on Saturday.

The Casa Amor couple held palms and regarded into each other’s eyes earlier than Biggs, 28, cracked a joke with Rebecca, 23, him with adoration.

Rebecca put on a leggy show in a pair of high-waisted denim shorts, which emphasised her toned pins.

She boosted her peak with persex heels and added a pop of color with a burnt orange prime.

Her brunette tresses have been styled in delicate waves whereas a wealthy palette of make-up enhanced her fairly options.

Biggs wore a gray tee and patterned joggers with field recent trainers for his outing.

Their PDA show comes after Rebecca and Biggs sparked hypothesis they’re anticipating a child collectively with a cryptic TikTok caption.

Collaborating in TikTok’s couple’s problem, Biggs shared a video of the pair posing facet by facet as they put together to maneuver in collectively.

The clip was captioned: ‘Biggs and Rebecca did not discover love in the villa… One yr later Biggs and Rebecca at the moment are collectively and are quickly to maneuver in collectively,’ alongside with a ‘child’ emoji.

The previous Love Island star added: ‘You may’t predict the future…’

A number of followers shortly commented on the submit and speculating that Rebecca might be pregnant.

One wrote: ‘Are they pregnant?’ whereas one other requested: ‘Child on the method???’

Rebecca is leaving her native Newcastle to remain close to Glasgow in the ‘dream residence’ Biggs is constructing.

He beforehand instructed The Solar: ‘We’re nonetheless going between one another’s homes, however we have began locations.

‘Rebecca will probably be transferring in quickly – I am actually excited. She’s so near her mum, however mentioned she would transfer as much as Scotland with me.

‘I am constructing a house and I am hoping it will be prepared later this yr. I obtained a property 18 months in the past, it has been an extended course of getting planning permission.’

Biggs added he can be pulling down the home already on the land and constructing ‘one thing respectable’, with the couple transferring in collectively later this yr.