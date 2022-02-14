Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine’s Day in NYC



TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — Love is in the air at the Crossroads of the World this Valentine’s Day.

The Times Square Alliance was hosting a full day-long celebration of romance with two surprise proposals, a wedding and a vow renewal ceremony.

First off, one couple got hitched right in the heart of Times Square.

Monica Fonseca and Moses Verbana were visiting from San Antonio and chose to get married in Times Square for bittersweet reasons.

In July, they spent time there with Verbana’s daughter Sydney who took her life later in August.

“This was such a special place for her, she had such an amazing time, we wanted to come back and get married and honor her,” the couple said.

And that’s not all — Verbana has been battling brain cancer. But despite it all, the two chose to celebrate love in the face of so many challenges.

Their wedding took place at the annual Love in Times Square Design Competition winner – Bloom by Habitat Workshop. Bloom was unveiled on February 9 and will be in Times Square through March 9 to see for yourself.

After the wedding ceremony, two lucky lovers were surprised with a Valentine’s Day gift that they – and everyone else in Times Square – didn’t see coming and won’t soon forget: a surprise marriage proposal on Times Square’s iconic American Eagle screen.

Emma Adams proposed to her girlfriend Sarah Malbon — something she says she has long wanted to do.

Malbon said she couldn’t believe it and she was completely stunned.

And finally, later in the day, a celebration of love and commitment will take place on the iconic Red Steps in Times Square — complete with performances by several Broadway stars.

At 6 p.m., 60 couples have signed up to renew their vows — and walk-ins are welcome.

“Those moments are typically an intimate setting, but Times Square is obviously a global platform and what better, bigger place to pronounce your love for someone,” said Joe Papa with the Times Square Alliance.

In association with the day of events, the Alliance is working with local businesses offering promotions, deals, or experiences during February. All details can be found at TSQ.org/FebDeals.

