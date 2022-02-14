World

Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine’s Day in NYC

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine’s Day in NYC
Written by admin
Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine’s Day in NYC

Love on full display in Times Square for Valentine’s Day in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — Love is in the air at the Crossroads of the World this Valentine’s Day.

The Times Square Alliance was hosting a full day-long celebration of romance with two surprise proposals, a wedding and a vow renewal ceremony.

First off, one couple got hitched right in the heart of Times Square.

Monica Fonseca and Moses Verbana were visiting from San Antonio and chose to get married in Times Square for bittersweet reasons.

In July, they spent time there with Verbana’s daughter Sydney who took her life later in August.

“This was such a special place for her, she had such an amazing time, we wanted to come back and get married and honor her,” the couple said.

And that’s not all — Verbana has been battling brain cancer. But despite it all, the two chose to celebrate love in the face of so many challenges.

Their wedding took place at the annual Love in Times Square Design Competition winner – Bloom by Habitat Workshop. Bloom was unveiled on February 9 and will be in Times Square through March 9 to see for yourself.

After the wedding ceremony, two lucky lovers were surprised with a Valentine’s Day gift that they – and everyone else in Times Square – didn’t see coming and won’t soon forget: a surprise marriage proposal on Times Square’s iconic American Eagle screen.

Emma Adams proposed to her girlfriend Sarah Malbon — something she says she has long wanted to do.

READ Also  Your Monday Briefing - The New York Times

Malbon said she couldn’t believe it and she was completely stunned.
And finally, later in the day, a celebration of love and commitment will take place on the iconic Red Steps in Times Square — complete with performances by several Broadway stars.

At 6 p.m., 60 couples have signed up to renew their vows — and walk-ins are welcome.

“Those moments are typically an intimate setting, but Times Square is obviously a global platform and what better, bigger place to pronounce your love for someone,” said Joe Papa with the Times Square Alliance.

In association with the day of events, the Alliance is working with local businesses offering promotions, deals, or experiences during February. All details can be found at TSQ.org/FebDeals.

ALSO READ | Long-lost cat from Maine found 7 years later — in Florida

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Love #full #display #Times #Square #Valentines #Day #NYC

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  ‘I Live And Die New York City’ – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment