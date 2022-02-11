Love Stories of the Capital Region: Nicole and Dylan Lane





FORT JOHNSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dylan and Nicole Lane call Fort Johnson home, but Monday through Friday you can catch Dylan Lane on the Game Show Network as the host of the TV show Chain Reaction. With laughter as a foundation to their relationship, you could say it was a meeting on the dance floor that lead to a chain reaction of their very own.

The couple met when Dylan crashed a wedding Nicole was attending. When she noticed he was dancing shirtless, she went right up to him and said “if you don’t button up I’m going to braid your chest hair.” They ended up dancing the night away and the rest is history.

They both share a sense of adventure! Their relationship has taken them all over the country, their love getting stronger with every state line crossed.

The couple is getting ready to celebrate 10 years together. When asked what the secret to their marriage is, they both said laughter.

Last year, Dylan Lane is returned as host of Game Show Network’s new-edition of the classic word-association game show, CHAIN REACTION. The Fort Johnson resident originally hosted the show more than 14 years ago from 2006-2007, and then left the entertainment industry to earn an engineering degree.

Chain Reaction airs weeknights at 5 p.m. ET on Game Show Network.