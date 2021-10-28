Love Story From Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan Stuart Binny Mayanti Langer Javagal Srinath these cricketers fell in love with journalist Imran Khan Reham Khan Relation break up

The wives of India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Stuart Binny and Javagal Srinath are TV anchors, sports presenters or journalists. However, there has also been a cricketer who had a break-up within a few months.

Apart from fighting on a 22 yards (20 m) pitch over the years, there have been some cricketers who have chosen the cricket field and the personality around it as their life partner. When representing their respective national teams or franchises, players often become attached to a particular person and perhaps embark on a new journey off the field.

Javagal Srinath-Madhavi Letter:Former Indian fast bowler Javagal Srinath’s first marriage ended in divorce. However, the affable Srinath later married journalist Madhavi Patravali in 2007. Madhavi was a copy editor for a leading national English daily of the country. Both were married on December 13, 2007 in Mysore. Only family and close people attended the wedding.

Stuart Binny-Mayanti Langer: India’s all-rounder Stuart Binny married Mayanti Langer, one of the country’s famous TV sports anchors in 2012. Mayanti Langer started as an anchor in football shows. The latter also hosted the 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast on ESPN. He also hosted the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Stuart Binny may not have played a single match in the 2015 World Cup, but his wife Mayanti Langer enthralled the audience as an enthusiastic reporter for Star Sports during the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan: Team India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with famous TV presenter and model Sanjana Ganesan in March 2021. The wedding took place on March 15 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Bumrah and Sanjana’s marriage was so secret that no one even knew the venue except their teammates.

Sanjana Ganesan was also a finalist of Femina Miss India in 2013. She has also appeared in reality shows like ‘Splitsvilla’. Sanjana has also hosted the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise KKR Diaries.

Martin Guptill-Laura McGoldrick: Martin Guptill, who was New Zealand’s hero in the 2015 World Cup, fell in love with Sky Sports New Zealand journalist Laura McGoldrick. Guptill first met Laura when she went to interview him. Martin Guptill married Laura on 13 September 2014 in Auckland. Ross Taylor became the best man with Guptill at the wedding, while Gretchen Hawksby, daughter of New Zealand’s richest man, Graeme Hart, was the bride’s friend.

Morne Morkel-Rose Kelly: Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel married Rose Kelly, a television reporter for Australia’s Channel Nine, in December 2014. Six feet 4 inches tall, Morkel’s wedding was attended by several of his South African teammates. After marriage, Rose Kelly shifted to South Africa. Rose shared that the decision to marry was suicide for her career, but she continued to cover cricket as a freelancer.

Sean Marsh-Rebecca O’Donovan: Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh married Rebecca O’Donovan just a week before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2015. Both were in relationship for a long time. Rebecca is a journalist for Australian TV Channel 7.

She has also been a former Miss Universe. The handsome Australian batsman’s wife Rebecca is the sister of Australian animator, voice-over artist and social media personality Ross O’Donovan. The couple are currently parents to 3 children.

Imran Khan-Reham Khan: The heart of Pakistani Prime Minister and former captain of the country’s cricket team, Imran Khan, has also fallen on a journalist. He married BBC TV anchor Reham Khan on 6 January 2015. There was an age difference of 20 years between the two. However, this marriage did not last long. Imran Khan confirmed on 30 October 2015 that his marriage to Reham had broken up. This was the second marriage for both of them.

Reham has three children from her first marriage. Imran was previously married to Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, before Reham. He has two sons from Jemima. The nine-year-old marriage ended on June 22, 2004. Incidentally, Jemima is also a journalist. She has been the Associate Editor of the New Statesman and the European Editor-at-Large for Vanity Fair.