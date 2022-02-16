Love Story Mayank Agarwal Aashita Sood Meet On Diwali Party Love At First Sight For Duo Propose On Air Swing

Sports

Mayank Agarwal Aashita Sood Love Story: When asked a question related to Ashita Sood, Mayank Agarwal said in an interview that he likes Ashita’s simplicity.

The love story of Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal and lawyer by profession Ashita Sood is like a fairy tale. According to media reports, Mayank met Ashita at a Diwali party. That party was organized by his parents. Both their families already knew each other. It may sound strange, but it was love at first sight for both of them. In the very first meeting, both of them were giving heart to each other.

Both dated each other for about 7 years. After this, both got married in the year 2018. Mayank also proposed Ashita in a very filmy style. Mayank proposed Ashita in January 2018 on the ‘London Eye’, an aerial swing built on the banks of the River Thames in London. Ashita also did not delay in accepting Mayank’s proposal. Let us tell you that the height of the ‘London Eye’ swing is about 135 meters.

Regarding proposing Mayank in this way, Ashita had said, ‘I had no idea that Mayank was going to propose for marriage, because Mayank’s phone was bad. Due to this I could not talk to him much.

In an interview, Mayank was asked about Ashita. Then Mayank had said that he liked Ashita’s simplicity. Mayank and Ashita met long before the wedding. Both knew each other for a long time. Mayank had said, ‘I knew Ashita for 7 years. She is a very simple girl. I was in awe of his performance.

Mayank was born on 16 February 1991 in Bangalore. Mayank Agarwal played his first match for India against Australia on 26 December 2018 in Melbourne. Ashita Sood is also a resident of Bangalore. His father Praveen Sood has been the Commissioner of Police. He is a 1986 batch IPS officer. Ashita holds a master’s degree in law.


