Love Story Of Shakti Kapoor And Shivangi Kolhapure

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor has played many different characters in his film career. He has played roles ranging from comedy to villain. In most of the films, Shakti Kapoor appeared playing the role of Villain. Out of which his Go Go character gained the most popularity. Due to playing negative characters in films, Shakti Kapoor was considered a villain in real life as well. Where people used to get scared seeing Shakti Kapoor. While Shivangi is his wife. She ran away with great courage and got married with the actor. Let us tell you the interesting love story of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi.

The first meeting took place on the shooting set

Actually, Shakti Kapoor’s wife Shivangi Kolhapure was a famous actress of the 80s. He started his film career at the age of 18. He made his debut with the 1980 film Kismat. Shakti Kapoor met Shivangi for the first time on the sets of this film. There is no delay in the making of the film, so Shakti and Shivangi were called on the shoot on the same day.

The two would often meet each other on shoots. After some time both became good friends too. Both that Shakti and Shivangi were struggling in their film career. The film Kismat released and Shakti and Shivangi’s luck shone overnight.

Shivangi Kolhapure’s family did not like Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, who became friends during the shooting of the film ‘Kismat’, fell in love with each other. The film was a super hit, so both of them also decided to get married. It was not easy for him to marry Shivangi with Shakti Kapoor. Actually, Shivangi’s family members did not like Shakti Kapoor at all. The reason for which was the villain character of Shakti Kapoor. Shakti Kapoor was often seen in films by his family members in the role of Villain. In such a situation, Shivangi’s family members started hating him even in real life.

Shivangi Kolhapure marries Shakti Kapoor after running away from home

Seeing the family members against marriage with Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi took a big decision. Shivangi persuaded Shakti Kapoor and ran away and married him. She was only 18 years old when Shivangi married Shakti Kapoor. After marrying Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi’s parents broke all ties with her.

left film industry after marriage

After a year of marriage, Shivangi gave birth to her son Siddhat Kapoor. After the birth of a son, Shivangi gave birth to daughter Shraddha Kapoor. After marriage and children, Shivangi made a distance from the film world. Today both the children of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi have settled in their respective lives. His daughter Shraddha Kapoor has earned a lot of name for her acting and dance. At the same time, his son Siddhant Kapoor has also stepped into the film world.