Love with married at the age of 16, marriage with widow and relationship with maid… something like this is the story of the first US President

“No one can remove from my mind the golden moments that I lived with you. Those were the happiest moments of my life, the most beautiful moments of my life.” These lines are part of a love letter written for Sarah Carey Fairfax. Sarah’s nickname was Sally. Sally was 18 years old when she got married and shortly after marriage, Sally fell in love with a 16-year-old boy. The lines you read above were written by this 16 year old boy to Sally. This letter is still present in America in the form of a document, because the name of the 16-year-old boy who fell in love with an 18-year-old married girl, Sally, is George Washington, who later became the first President of America, whose photo is today It is also printed on that dollar, to earn which the whole world remains chubby.

Now let’s expand the story a little. February 22, 1732, was the year when George Washington was born in Virginia. Two years before them, that is, in 1730, Sarah Carey Fairfax, ie Sally, was born. She was also born in Virginia. Sally was married to a landowner from Virginia. Sally’s husband’s sister was married to George’s brother. There was a relationship between the two as well. When George Washington first met Sally, he was married. There was a mingling between the two. The story progressed slowly. George became ill in 1758. At that time Sally’s husband had gone abroad. During this, Sally took care of George.

According to an article in The Atlantic, it was during this time that George and Sally developed a relationship. After recovering from illness, George Washington met a widowed woman. Her name was Martha Dandridge Custis. Martha was 26 when her husband died. Since Martha’s husband had not left any will, all his property had come to Martha. There were several meetings between Martha and George Washington, and in 1758, Washington married Martha in 1759 after resigning from the military commission. After marriage, George Washington introduced Martha to Sally and her husband, and the couple remained friends for years.

So far you have learned about these two women in the story of the first President of America. Now let’s move on. 1780 In Philadelphia, Washington met Ennis Stockton and Elizabeth Powell. He also had a relationship with them. Of these, little is known about Stockton. According to the Atlantic Times, Stockton was a widow and hosted a dinner for Revolutionary War officers. George Washington also wrote several letters to Stockton. It was Stockton who introduced Elizabeth to George. Later Elizabeth became very close to Washington.

According to a Business Insider report, George Washington also had an affair with his maid, who used to stay with his family. Many times such claims are made in American politics that the maid also became the mother of Washington’s child. These tales of George Washington’s colorful mood are very old, but on December 28, 2018, they were trending on Twitter. This happened because the then US President Donald Trump used Washington’s colorful mood as a shield.

Trump defended the allegations of sexual abuse against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying, “George Washington…. He also had bad past. Who knows, do you know? Didn’t they have many relationships? The truth is that we know the past that Washington had with women. He had a relationship with married women.