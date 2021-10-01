Story

What a person does not do in love! Jaggi () is a young lover. He is in love with Karthik. In her love he changes his life. Hopefully one day he can find her. Jaggi thinks that Karthik is his soulmate. But his journey of love is not so easy. It has problems, it has the face of truth, it has one-sided love. Will Jaggi get his love then? Can he prove the extent of his love? ‘Shidat’ is a story of love and passion just like its name.

Review

This is love at first sight for Jaggi (Sunny Kaushal). Love the first site. He sees Karthik (Radhika Madan) coming out of the swimming pool. But this spark of love does not ignite immediately, they say that ‘hate is the first step of love’, this is how the story grows. Jaggi tries to attract Karthik in every way. Director Kunal Deshmukh’s love stories of the decade try to seduce you, today’s modern layout. However, it is a little annoying to see a lover around a girl who is crazy about dishonest love. He can’t hear ‘no’. In the 90’s, such stories were not only seen on the cinema screen, but also celebrated on the silver screen in the form of songs and dances. ‘Shidat’ feels very close to him. But the good thing is that writers Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Ratan have given the girl a full chance in the story. She is of today’s age. Is independent. He knows how to make decisions for himself. ‘Shidat’ is a crazy love story, which is mainly woven according to the protagonist Jaggi. His passion is like crazy and enough time has been given to take it to the heart and mind of the audience. The first half of the film focuses entirely on campus romance. It has flirtation, lots of dancing and singing. However, one thing that keeps you in check is the curiosity about what will happen next in this love story. There are not many characters in ‘Shidat’. But whatever they are, they are well prepared. There is a lack of faith in the story of Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. It revolves around the main story of the film as a basis. The complication in Sunny Kaushal’s character is that he is a crazy lover, who has some boundaries around him. Yet he tries his best to prove himself. However, his character graph fluctuates so much that after a while it becomes difficult to believe him. Radhika Madan misses showing Karthik’s inner struggle on screen. His struggle is evident. Mohit Raina’s casting in Gautam’s character is good. He plays the role of an immigration lawyer. Diana Panty looks beautiful in her character. However, his character can be a little more sophisticated. As a love story, Sachin-Jigar’s music in ‘Shidat’ is above average. It fascinates you while watching movies. Amalendu also influences Chaudhary’s cinematography. The biggest problem with ‘Shidat’ is that even though it looks exciting on paper, it looks drawn on the screen. The film manages to entertain as well as inform. The story sometimes goes away from reality and sounds ridiculous. However, there is a suspense that keeps you as an audience. By the way, it is also a fact that in today’s era where realistic movies are in trend, we rarely get to see such passionate, crazy and slightly crude love stories. Intensity may not impress you much, but it does leave an impression.