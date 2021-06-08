Loved The Family Man 2? Here are similar espionage thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime for your binge therapy
The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, is at present being beloved by the viewers regardless of the pre-release controversy. The overwhelming response to the net collection has left Manoj humbled and speechless. Samantha has additionally been hailed for her excellent efficiency as an antagonist. Whereas The Family Man 2 has proved to be a binge therapy for OTT lovers, we’ve got hand-picked similar espionage thrillers which you’d certainly like so as to add to your should watch listing. Have a look.
Bard of Blood on Netflix
Particular Ops on Hotstar
Inside Edge on Amazon Prime
Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the primary season of Inside Edge revolved across the Mumbai Mavericks crew, part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League sort of T20 cricket match. The second season had began stream on Amazon Prime from December 6, 2019 whereas an replace on Inside Edge 3 is awaited.
Abhay on Zee5
Legal Justice on Hotstar
The Physique on Netflix
Hostages on Hotstar
The Hostages collection revolves across the lifetime of a famend surgeon who’s ordered to assassinate the chief minister, in alternate for the survival of her household. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, it stars Ronit Roy Bose and Tisca Chopra.
