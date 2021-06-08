Loved The Family Man 2? Here are similar espionage thrillers on Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime for your binge therapy



The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, is at present being beloved by the viewers regardless of the pre-release controversy. The overwhelming response to the net collection has left Manoj humbled and speechless. Samantha has additionally been hailed for her excellent efficiency as an antagonist. Whereas The Family Man 2 has proved to be a binge therapy for OTT lovers, we’ve got hand-picked similar espionage thrillers which you’d certainly like so as to add to your should watch listing. Have a look.

Bard of Blood on Netflix

Based mostly on Bilal Siddiqi’s The Bard Of Blood, the collection adaptation revolves round a RAW agent, Kabir Anand, who’s tasked to rescue his co-agents captured by the Taliban in Balochistan. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala amongst others.

Particular Ops on Hotstar

Inside Edge on Amazon Prime

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, the primary season of Inside Edge revolved across the Mumbai Mavericks crew, part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League sort of T20 cricket match. The second season had began stream on Amazon Prime from December 6, 2019 whereas an replace on Inside Edge 3 is awaited.

Abhay on Zee5

The Abhay internet collection stars Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer who has a knack for fixing crimes by pondering just like the offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the second season was premiered on August 14 final 12 months.

Legal Justice on Hotstar

The Physique on Netflix

The Physique which options Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi within the lead is an official remake of a Spanish thriller which unfolds the thoughts video games and thriller across the disappearance of a lady’s physique from a morgue. It additionally stars Shobita Dhulipala and Vedhika in pivotal roles.

Hostages on Hotstar

The Hostages collection revolves across the lifetime of a famend surgeon who’s ordered to assassinate the chief minister, in alternate for the survival of her household. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, it stars Ronit Roy Bose and Tisca Chopra. Additionally Learn – Tanuj Virwani FINALLY lets the cat out of the bag on Inside Edge season 3; reveals the discharge date [Exclusive]

