Lovely Warren, upset Rochester mayor, will resign in plea deal

Monroe County District Attorney, Sandra Doorly spokeswoman Callie Marianetti said that as part of a plea with Ms Warren, charges of gun and child endangerment would no longer be pursued.

In a statement, Ms Doorly said the resolution of the charges facing Ms Warren – and two fellow defendants, her campaign treasurer and Rochester finance director, was “fair and based on the nature of their crimes.”

“This is an important step in our larger effort to promote ethical elections in our state,” said Ms. Doorly, a Republican.

It was the Daniel Prude case that came to define Ms. Warren’s second term. In March 2020, Mr Prude, who was visiting Rochester from Chicago, ran out of his brother’s house in an agitated state. After his brother called 911, police responded and handcuffed Mr. Prud. When he began to spit, they covered his head with a hood and later laid him on the ground, face down.

Mr Prud stopped breathing and was revived, but died a week later in a hospital. Officers involved in an internal investigation were quickly turned away by police, despite a medical examiner’s finding that Mr Prud’s death was a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxiation in a setting of physical restraint”.

Months later, the public release of a video of the encounter sparked a national outcry over police brutality. Ms Warren soon announced the dismissal of the police chief and the suspension of other city officials, but questions about her response – and allegations of a cover-up – continued to haunt her.

Mr Evans, the Democratic nominee and potential successor to Warren, said on Monday he expected to continue working with the administration until Mrs Warren steps down.

“We have to focus on making sure the City of Rochester continues to grow,” said Mr. Evans.