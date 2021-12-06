lover reaches at girlfriend’s wedding and puts sindoor in front of public

One such video, which is said to be from Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh, is going viral, which you will be stunned to see. One such incident happened during the marriage in Harpur Budhat police station area of ​​Gorakhpur, after which everyone present there was surprised. In fact, when the bride and groom were performing the rituals of the garland on the stage, at the same time, an alleged lover of the bride came on the stage and forcibly filled her demand.

Seeing this incident, the bridegroom was stunned, as well as the eyes of the family members and relatives were also torn. People could not understand who suddenly came. The man was hiding his face with a muffler and as soon as he came on stage, he grabbed the bride and forcibly filled her demand with vermilion.

However, soon after that the people present there intervened and pushed the mad lover down. After this, the youth and women present around beat him fiercely. The video of this incident is going viral on social media.

It is believed that Sirfire Aashiq made this video viral to defame the bride. At the same time, after this act of madness, tension arose between the bride and groom’s side. At the same time, seeing the matter deteriorating, the girl’s family members informed the police. The police reached the spot and resolved the matter with the help of the village head and the people present. At the same time, in the morning after the panchayat, the groom took the bride to his house after sending her off.

It is being told that a few months back, this madman had gone out of the house to earn money, but after hearing the news of the girl’s marriage, he returned to the village and made a plan to do such an act on the wedding day. A similar case had come to the fore in Gorakhpur earlier as well.

During that incident in Khorabar area, Jaymal’s stage of marriage suddenly climbed into the film style and had filled the demand of the bride in front of the groom. At that time, the head had an ax in his hand, on which he had filled vermilion in the demand of the bride. The people present there were surprised to see all this.