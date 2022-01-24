Low maintenance and high-speed e-Scooter One-time charging will give a range of up to 110km know how are the features

The ex-showroom price of this electric scooter from Nexju is Rs 66,500 and this electric scooter is available in 4 color options White, Black, Red and Blue options. This electric scooter can be bought online from the nearest dealer or from the company’s website.

Seeing the excellent response to electric scooters from OLA Electric, Bajaj Chetak EV and Ather Energy, many other startups are also launching their EVs in the electric scooter segment. Most of the new electric scooters are claimed to have a range of over 100 km on a single charge. At the same time, in these electric scooters, you will also get many such high-tech features which have not been given in any other electric scooter before. Recently Nexju has launched its DEXTRO+ high speed electric scooter. Let’s know the features of this electric scooter.

DEXTRO+ will get the range of so many km – Nexju’s high speed DEXTRO+ electric scooter will get a range of 110 km on a single charge. There are undoubtedly many such scooters in this segment that give a range of around 100 km. But Nexju claims that this range of electric scooters is available at high speed.

Specifications of DEXTRO+ – Nexju has given a 48V 24 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack in this electric scooter. Which gets fully charged in 4 to 5 hours on normal charging. At the same time, in this electric scooter, you have been given a 250w BLDC Hub motor.

Features of DEXTRO+ – In this electric scooter, the company has given hydraulic disc brakes in the front, drum brakes in the rim. Along with this, the DEXTRO + electric scooter has given many other great features including LED headlamp, Filament tail lamp.