Low-Wage Workers Now Have Options, Which Could Mean a Raise

McDonald’s is increasing wages at its company-owned restaurants. It also helps its franchisees retain their workers by funding childcare services, senior care, and tuition assistance. Salaries are also on the rise at Chipotle, and Papa John’s and many of his franchisees are offering hiring and referral bonuses.

The reason? “In January, 8% of restaurant owners saw recruiting and retaining the workforce as their biggest challenge,” said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research at the National Restaurant Association, in an email . “By May, that number had risen to 72%.”

Restaurant workers – burgers and bussers, cooks and waiters – have emerged from the pandemic recession to find themselves in a position they could not have imagined a few years ago: they have options. They can afford to wait for a better deal.

In the first five months of the year, restaurants posted 92% more “wanted worker” positions for waiters and waitresses than in the same months of 2018 and 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic isn’t closing bars and restaurants across the country, according to data from Burning Glass, a labor market analysis company.