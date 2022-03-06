Sports

Loyola Chicago beats Drake, returns to NCAA Tournament

26 seconds ago
Lucas Williamson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Aher Uguak added 16 points and 10 boards and Loyola Chicago beat Drake 64-58 on Sunday to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

Ryan Schweiger added 13 points for fourth-seeded Ramblers (25-7) who came up against the Bulldogs in a tough championship game after losing twice to Drake (24-10) in the regular season.

Loyola, who will move to the Atlantic 10 next season, beat Drake 75-65 in last year’s title game but this season’s win came under first head coach Drew Valentine.

Roman Penn scored 18 points and MVC Freshman of the Year Tucker Divorce had 15 points and a career-high five blocks for Drake. Shanquan Hamphill had 10 boards with six points.

Neither team reached 40% of the shooting and both teams had 25% or less in a game where one player from both teams fouled out and the other two fouled four. Loyola drakes 17 out of 24 lines for Drake to 11 out of 18 which was partly to the advantage of the Bulldogs’ 23-6 point of turnover.

On Sunday, March 6, in the second half of the NCAA College basketball game at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship, Braden Norris of Chicago lost control of the ball to Drake's Shanquan Hemphill on the left side of Loyola, 2022, in St. Louis.

On Sunday, March 6, in the second half of the NCAA College basketball game at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship, Braden Norris of Chicago lost control of the ball to Drake’s Shanquan Hemphill on the left side of Loyola, 2022, in St. Louis.
(AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

Back in the full half, Drake got twice in the last few minutes, the last time he had 22 seconds left after two pen free throws. But Drake was forced to foul and Schweiger and Braden Norris converted two free throws.

Drake, who beat Missouri State 79-78 in overtime in Saturday’s semifinal, broke the seven-game winning streak.

Drake started the game by outscoring Loyola 18-8 and Davris caps the run with a 3-pointer, which was the last point of his first 10 overs, when the Ramblers started shooting 2-of-13.

The game then took a complete turn and Drake lost his next five shots, 2 of 14 went and four turnovers as five Ramblers combined for a 19-point lead and Norris a nine-point lead after a 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs recovered in the last two minutes, scoring the last seven points and trailing 26-25 at halftime.

Uguak had a three-point game and a lay-up in the four-minute game when the Ramblers took a nine-point lead, their biggest in the second half, with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. Part of that scoring came when Drake lost eight shots in a row in six minutes.

For the first time since 1962-63, the Ramblers have reached the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons.

