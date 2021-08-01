lpg commercial gas price hiked by rs 73 per cylinder

Government oil companies have increased the prices of commercial gas cylinders from August 1, 2021. There has been no increase in the price of domestic gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg.

New Delhi. There has been a tremendous increase in the prices of LPG gas cylinders on the first day of August. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has increased the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder by Rs 73.5 per cylinder. The price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Delhi has increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1623 per cylinder. Now due to the increase in the price of commercial cylinders, food items can become expensive.

Read More:

Central government is giving 50% discount to farmers on buying tractors, take advantage of this scheme

96,642 crores sunk in 6 companies, Reliance’s investors suffered the most

After the increase in the price of Lply cylinder, its price in Chennai has increased by Rs 73.50 per cylinder. At the same time, the price of 19 kg of commercial gas in Delhi has increased by Rs 73 to Rs 1623. The price of commercial gas cylinder has increased by Rs 72.50 to Rs 1629 in Kolkata and Rs 72.50 to Rs 1579.50 in Mumbai. Whereas in Chennai it has increased by Rs 73.50 to Rs 1761 per cylinder.

No increase in domestic gas price

There has been no increase in the prices of gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kg. That is, the price of gas cylinders in the month of July will remain the same in the month of August. In the month of July, oil companies had increased the prices of domestic gas cylinders by 25.50 per cylinder. In the country’s capital Delhi, the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidized LPG cylinder is Rs 834.50. In Mumbai, the price of a gas cylinder is Rs 834.50, in Kolkata Rs 861 and in Chennai Rs 850.50 per cylinder.

Read More:

Number of new investors on NSE crossed 50 lakhs, SBI gave this reason

– BSNL lost 10.57 crore customers, the share of private companies increased to 89.83 percent