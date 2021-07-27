LPG Gas cylinder government has given relief to Customers will get this facility

New Delhi. There is good news for the customers who use LPG cylinder. The Modi government at the Center has given big relief to LPG consumers. Actually, now customers will be able to choose their desired distributor.

If you understand in these simple words, now the customers will decide from which distributor they have to fill the gas cylinder. Let us tell you that at present, customers have to be forced to fill gas cylinders from any one distributor only.

Question raised in Lok Sabha

In the Lok Sabha, some MPs asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas whether LPG customers can decide from which distributor they have to refill their cylinders.

Replying to this question, Minister of State in Mantralaya Rameshwar Teli gave information about the new facility. He added that the LPG customer has been given the option to get the refill from the distributor of his choice.

Now consumers can select the distributor to book the refill according to them.

would apply like this

Minister of State for Petroleum, Rameshwar Teli has given detailed information about this in a written reply. He explained about this facility that the distributor can be selected through mobile app or OMC web portal by using registered login.

Along with this, customers will also be able to see the rating of the distributor delivering the cylinder. This rating will be based on the past performance of the distributor. That is, you can be already alerted by a distributor with poor rating.

Soon the complete list of distributors will also be given on mobile app or portal of oil companies along with ratings.

Currently this facility is started in some cities.

For delivery of LPG refills, the customer has the facility to select any distributor from the list of his locality by just tapping or clicking.

At present, this facility has been started in some cities of the country but the government is going to implement it across the country.