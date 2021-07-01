LPG Gas Cylinder Prices Increased by Rs 25.50 Per Cylinder

On the first date of every month, all government petroleum companies revise the prices of gas cylinders. If the record is seen from February till now, the prices of gas cylinders are increasing continuously, only once in the month of April ten rupees were cut.

New Delhi. Government petroleum companies have once again increased the prices of LPG gas cylinders. The price of non-subsidised gas cylinders has been increased by 25 rupees 50 paise per cylinder. With this, the price of gas cylinder in Delhi has gone up to Rs 834 per 50 paise per cylinder from today. Earlier on May 1, petroleum companies had increased the prices of gas cylinders.

Now after the new prices released by government companies, gas cylinders will be given at the rate of Rs 834 per 50 paise in Delhi, Rs 861 in Kolkata, Rs 834 in Mumbai and Rs 850 per cylinder in Chennai.

Increase the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder

In the new prices released by the companies, the price of 19 kg commercial gas cylinder has also been increased. According to the new prices, now this cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1550 per cylinder. Similarly, the cost of this cylinder in Mumbai will be Rs 1507, in Kolkata Rs 1651 will be 50 paise and in Chennai Rs 1687 will be 50 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise

For the last few days, other petroleum products like petrol and diesel are also being increased continuously. In many cities of the country, the price of petrol has exceeded 100 rupees per liter. In view of the continuous increase in the prices of diesel, there is a possibility of increase in freight in the country, which is likely to increase the prices of everyday items.