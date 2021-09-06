LPG Gas Cylinder Prices: LPG Gas Cylinder: Gas Prices Can Rise Again, Kitchen Budget Will Go Bad – LPG Gas Cylinder: Gas Prices May Rise Again, Kitchen Budget Goes Bad

Highlights Only on September 1 did prices rise

China increased gas imports due to coal shortages

Rising gas consumption in China has pushed up global prices

Faridabad

Rising LPG prices have already disrupted the kitchen budget. In such a scenario, the price of LPG is expected to rise again. In early September, the price of a domestic gas cylinder had gone up by Rs 25. Now again the cylinder is expected to be expensive. In fact, there is a huge shortage of coal in China, which has led the Chinese government to import large quantities of gas. This has led to talk of increasing gas prices in the international market. This could lead to higher gas prices in Faridabad.

In Faridabad, a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder is currently priced at Rs 886.50. It was priced at Rs 861.50 in August. It rose by Rs 25 in September. In September last year, the rate was Rs 596. In one year, the price of a cylinder has gone up by Rs 290. This has completely ruined the kitchen budget. Thousands of middle- and low-income families live in cities, and if gas prices continue to rise at the same rate, housewives will have to return to the stove. It is estimated that the price of piped cooking gas PNG and CNG could also increase by 10 to 11 per cent. A report by brokerage firm ICICI Securities predicts a rise in PNG and CNG rates. In such a scenario, private companies will also increase the price of gas. The government reviews natural gas prices for private companies every six months. This review is proposed on 1 October. Natural gas itself is converted to CNG and PNG for domestic use.

Natural gas prices hit a seven-year high

In fact, the energy bar is booming in the international market. This led to a hike in petrol and diesel prices in Faridabad on Tuesday. Petrol is priced at Rs 99.26 per liter. At the same time, diesel is priced at Rs 90.58 per liter. Kulbhushan Singh, a retired engineer in the Ministry of Petroleum, says natural gas prices have reached record highs in the last seven years. China’s coal shortages have led to a decline in power generation. So China is now buying large quantities of gas from the international market. This has affected the supply. India still imports 50 per cent of its gas. In such a scenario, gas prices are likely to rise soon.

