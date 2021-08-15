LPG subsidy money coming into the account may stop due to this know the solution

Many people are not aware that LPG subsidy money is coming in their bank account or not. If it is coming, how much money is coming? Apart from this, if subsidy money is not coming then what is the reason behind it?

There are also many people who do not know how to take advantage of subsidy on gas after all. If the subsidy on LPG is not coming, then it may be due to non-linking of Aadhar. If you want to get subsidy then you must get Aadhar link.

Gas subsidy is provided only to those whose gas connection is linked with Aadhar card. The subsidy on gas cylinders is given by the government.

Those whose annual income is above about Rs 10 lakh (inclusive of the income of both husband and wife) are not given the facility of subsidy. It is voluntary whether one takes subsidy or not. There are hundreds of people whose financial condition is very good, then they give up their subsidy.

Government oil company Indian Oil Corporation Limited has started a new service for LPG connection. Under this new service, customers will get a new gas connection through a missed call. For this, customers have to make a missed call on 8454955555. After the missed call, the company itself will contact the customer. After contacting, the customer will be asked for the information of Aadhar card and other documents.





