LPGA champ Lydia Ko leaves reporter speechless after ‘time of the month’ response

23 hours ago
Lydia Co ended the tie in third place Of LPGA The Palos Verdes Championship on the weekend, but it wasn’t his one-under-par finish during the post-match interview that left a journalist speechless.

Co, 25, was seen receiving treatment from his physical therapist at nine in the back of the final round on Sunday. Later Tournaments, He was asked by golf channel Jerry Foltz – apparently unaware of what Protei was sick of – if the problem was going to be a “concern going forward.”

His answer was certainly not what Foltz had hoped to hear.

“I don’t expect that,” said the 17-time LPGA Tour winner. “It’s that time of the month. I know the women watching are probably saying, ‘Yeah, I got you.’ So, when that happens, my back gets really stiff, and I’m all twisted নয় this isn’t the first time that Chris [Wicker] He looked at me with a twist, but it was much better when he came. So, yes, you go there. “

Lydia Co of New Zealand emerges from the Greenside Bunker in the 18th hole during the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA Golf Tournament, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Boca Raton, Fla.

(AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell)

Foltz, a veteran reporter who has covered the game for the Golf Channel since 1999, was devastated by the sound and could only say, “Uh … thanks.”

“I know you’ve been hurt by the word, Jerry. Honestly,” Koe laughed in response to the seemingly awkward response.

Lydia Co of New Zealand responds to her birdie in the 16th green during the third round of the Palos Verdes Championship, presented by Bank of America at the Palos Verdes Golf Club on April 30, 2022 at the Palos Verdes Estate in California.

(Photo Harry How / Getty Images)

Foltz reacted to a number of people on social media after the viral moment. One user mentioned that it was usually the fault that “made the player all emotional” but this time “the table has turned.”

Lydia Co is playing in the fourth round of the final round of the LPGA's Palos Verdes Championship Golf Tournament on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Palos Verdes Estate in California.

(AP Photo / Ashley Landis)

“It may have been the best response there. It was, well, a moment that no one will ever forget. Lydia is the best,” he replied.

Another man called her to act “completely stupid” to talk about something that “almost every woman has had to deal with” which she said, “I totally agree with you.”

