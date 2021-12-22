LPL 2021 Avishka Fernando hits century Afghan wicketkeeper hits fifty in 28 ballsSania Mirza husband Shoaib Malik Jaffna Kings reached final 2nd consecutive season

In the match played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa ground in Hambantota, Jaffna Kings, batting first after losing the toss, scored a mammoth score of 210 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Dambulla Giants could only manage 187 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

In the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League 2021, Jaffna Kings defeated Dambulla Giants by 23 runs on the night of 21 December 2021. With this he entered the finals for the second consecutive season in the tournament.

Now in the final, they will face Galle Gladiators on the night of 23 December 2021. The special thing is that in the inaugural season of the tournament i.e. LPL 2020, both these teams played the final and Jaffna Kings became the champion.

Opener Avishka Fernando and wicket-keeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a key role in Jaffna Kings’ victory against Dambulla Giants. 23-year-old Avishka Fernando scored 100 runs in 64 balls with the help of 10 fours and 4 sixes.

He scored his first 50 runs in 39 balls. The latter completed 50 runs in 24 balls. He has become the second cricketer to score a century in this league. This is the first century of his T20 career. He was also adjudged player of the match. Before him, Laurie Evans had scored a century in LPL 2020. Then Evans played an unbeaten innings of 108 runs off 65 balls.

Apart from Fernando, Afghanistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 70 runs in 40 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes. He completed his fifty in 28 balls.

However, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s husband and Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik could not do much. He returned to the pavilion on the score of just 6 runs. Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, was also a flop with both the ball and the bat in Qualifier One.

Jaffna Kings, batting first after losing the toss, scored a mammoth score of 210 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs on the basis of the brilliant innings of Fernando and Gurbaz.

Chasing the target, the team of Dambulla Giants could only manage 187 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Chamika Karunaratne was the highest scorer for Dambulla Giants. He scored an unbeaten 75 off 47 balls with the help of 10 fours and 2 sixes.

However, he failed to take his team to the finals. The video of Chamika’s innings has been shared by the Lanka Premier League on Instagram. You can watch that video below. 6 batsmen of Dambulla Giants could not touch the double figure.

Jaden Seals of Jaffna Kings took 3 wickets for 24 runs. Shoaib Malik conceded 15 runs in an over. Mahesh Dikshana, Captain Thisara Perera took 2-2 wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga and Suranga Lakmal managed to take a wicket each.