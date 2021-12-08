LPL 2021: Dhananjay Lakshan did wonders with ball and bat, Indian all-rounder took 3 wickets for 13 runs; The team of ‘Dabangg’ brother also lost the second match.

Candy Warriors won the toss and elected to bat. He scored 143 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Galle Gladiators scored 147 runs for 6 wickets in 192 overs and won the match.

In the fifth match of the Lanka Premier League 2021, Galle Gladiators defeated Kandy Warriors by 4 wickets. Galle Gladiators again topped the points table after this win. He has 4 points in 3 matches. In his victory, Sri Lanka’s Dhananjay Lakshan showed amazing performance with both the ball and the bat.

At the same time, Indian-born South African cricketer Samit Patel destroyed the middle order of the opposition team by taking 3 wickets for just 13 runs. In this match played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Kandy Warriors won the toss and elected to bat. He scored 143 runs for 6 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Galle Gladiators scored 147 runs for 6 wickets in 192 overs and won the match.

This is the second consecutive defeat of the Candy Warriors this season. He is at the bottom of the points table. Candy Warriors is owned by Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan, popularly known as ‘Dabangg’ in Bollywood.

Candy Warriors got off to a bad start. He lost the first wicket on the second ball. The team’s account was not even opened then. He lost the second wicket on the 19th ball of the innings. Till then only 16 runs were added to the team’s account.

After this, Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad shared a 56-ball 83-run partnership with Kamindu Mendis for the third wicket. Kamindu was dismissed for 32 runs in 25 balls. Shahzad scored 56 runs in 51 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six.

Apart from Samit Patel, Dhananjay Lakshman took 2 wickets for 11 runs in 2 balls for Galle Gladiators. Dhananjay took the wickets of Kamindu and Charit Aslanka. At the same time, Samit Patel showed the way to the pavilion to opener Kennar Lewis, captain Angelo Pereira and star all-rounder Rovman Powell. One wicket went to Noor Ahmed’s account.

Chasing the target, Galle Gladiators got off to a great start. Opener Kushal Mendis and Danushka Gunatilka shared a 62-run partnership for the first wicket in 7.3 overs. Kushal Mendis was dismissed after scoring 16 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez, who came in his place, played a relatively slow game. He could only score 13 runs in 21 balls. Danushka returned to the pavilion after scoring 45 runs in 33 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes. Wicketkeeper Ben Dunk could only score 3 runs.

Galle Gladiators looked to be in trouble after Hafeez’s dismissal. His score was 88 for 4 in 13.3 overs. He had to score 56 runs in 39 balls to win. Samit Patel returned to the pavilion after scoring 4 runs. Then the score became 111 for 5 in 15.5 overs.

That is, he had to score 33 runs in 31 balls. Batting at number eight, Dhananjay Lakshman shared an unbeaten 29 runs in 10 balls for the 7th wicket with Lahiru Madusanka. Lahiru remained unbeaten on 22 runs in 13 balls and 10 runs in 4 balls with the help of 2 fours.