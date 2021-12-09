LPL 2021 Kandy Warriors Salman Khan Brother Sohail Khan Old Team Lost Third Consecutive Match Rovman Powell Hits Second Fastest Fifty

Jaffna Kings defeated Candy Warriors in the 7th match of the Lanka Premier League. In this match, Rovman Powell hit fifty off 15 balls for Kandy. This is the second fastest fifty in the history of the tournament. Its record is in the name of Andre Russell, who completed his fifty in 14 balls.

The current edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 tournament, is on its boom. Records have started being made and the players have also taken a quick stance. The same was seen in the 7th match played on Wednesday night where Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Warriors by 14 runs in a rain-affected match using the Duckworth Lewis method.

In this match, Rovman Powell scored 61 runs in 19 balls for the Candy Warriors. Powell hit 2 fours and 7 sixes in this innings played at a strike rate of 321.05. However, his innings went in vain and his team Kandy could not win the match.

Rovman Powell completed his half-century in just 15 balls in this innings. This is the second fastest fifty in the history of the Lankan Premier League. Earlier in 2020, Andre Russell (Colombo Kings) of West Indies scored a half-century in 14 balls against Galle Gladiators.

Overall, if we talk about T20 history, then Indian star Yuvraj Yuvraj Singh, Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai have scored half-centuries in T20 cricket in 12-12 balls. Apart from this, former England opener Marcus Trescothick has also scored fifty in 13 balls for Somerset in county cricket.

Talking about this match, due to rain, the match was reduced to 14-14 overs. Playing first, Jaffna Kings scored 181 runs in the allotted 14 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Captain Thisara Perera and opener Avishka Fernando top-scored with 53 runs each.

In reply, Candy Warriors also made a great start and the score was above 60 in the first 6 overs. Opener Kenar Lewis scored 41 and Charith Aslanka scored 42 runs. After this, Powell, who came at number three, also took the news of the bowlers fiercely. But after that no player supported Powell.

As a result, Kandy’s team could score only 166 runs in the allotted 14 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. All Jaffna bowlers proved to be expensive. Jaden Seals took 2 wickets for 40 runs in 3 overs. Apart from this, Chaturanga de Silva and Suranga Lakmal also got one success each.

What is the status of points table?

Talking about the latest points table, the team of Jaffna Kings is in second place with this win. This was his second win in three matches and he has 4 points. Apart from this, this is the third consecutive defeat of Candy Warriors. He is at the last ie fifth position in the points table without opening an account. Galle Gladiators are on top with 4 points.