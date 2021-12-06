LPL 2021 Lanka Premier League Starts With Galle Gladiators Beats Jaffna Kings British All Rounder Samit Patel Performs With bat and ball

Galle Gladiators beat Jaffna Kings by 54 runs in the first match of the Lanka Premier League 2021. In this match, Indian-origin British all-rounder Samit Patel performed brilliantly with both bat and ball. He was also adjudged player of the match.

The 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka’s domestic T20 tournament, has begun. Galle Gladiators beat Jaffna Kings by 54 runs in their first match. In the opening match of the league, Indian-origin English all-rounder Samit Patel made a winning start to Galle with his all-round performance.

Playing first in this match, Galle, led by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, scored 164 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs. After losing 3 wickets for 41 runs, Mohammad Hafeez took over the innings with captain Bhanuka. After this, when Hafeez returned to the pavilion, Samit Patel, who came to the crease, showed excellent batting.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a brilliant innings of 56 runs in 31 balls. At the same time, Samit scored 42 runs in 31 balls with the help of 6 fours. The 40-run partnership between Bhanuka and Samit for the 5th wicket took Galle’s score to 160. Jaden Seals took 3 and Wanindu Hasaranga 2 wickets for Jaffna. Teekshana and Lakmal also got 1-1 success.

Chasing the target of 165 runs, Jaffna Kings had a decent start but as soon as Upul Tharanga was dismissed, half the team was out for 70 runs. After doing wonders with the bat, Samit Patel showed his talent with the ball as well, taking three wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs.

Apart from them, Mohammad Hafeez also gave 11 runs in 4 overs throwing 1 maiden and took two wickets in his name. Pulina Tharanga also got two successes. Thushara, Madushanka and Noor Aham also took a wicket each. As a result Galle’s team was reduced to 110 runs after playing 18.4. Thus Galle won the match by 54 runs.

This was the first match of the Lanka Premier League. A total of 24 T20 matches will be played in this league. 5 teams are participating in this tournament. Each team will play two matches against each team. The league stage matches will be held till December 17. This will be followed by the playoffs on December 20 and 21. The final match of this league will be played on 23 December.