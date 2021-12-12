LPL 2021 Points Table Topped By Dambulla Giants After 1 run Victory over Colombo Stars Kandy Warriors Also Open Accounts

So far, almost half of the league stage matches of the Lanka Premier League 2021 have been completed. So far, Dambulla Giants remains at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Colombo Stars is at the last position.

11 matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2021) have been completed. Dambulla Giants climbed to the top of the points table after registering a thrilling 1 run win over Colombo Stars on Saturday. Apart from this, Candy Warriors also opened their account by defeating Galle Gladiators and moved up from fifth to fourth place.

Talking about the points table, Dambulla has played 5 matches so far, out of which he has won 3 and one match has been inconclusive. This team occupies the first position in the points table with 7 points. Whereas Jaffna Kings have won 3 out of 4 matches and lost 1 match. That is, Jaffna is in second place with 6 points.

Galle Gladiators have played 5 matches out of which they have won 2 and lost 2. One point was awarded due to a match being inconclusive. This team is in third place with 5 points. Candy Warriors, who were last without opening an account before the 10th match on Saturday, have now moved to the fourth position.

Both Kandy and Colombo Stars have played 4-4 matches and won the match 1-1. The points of both the teams are also 2-2. But Kandy’s net run rate is better than Colombo. Due to which Candy Warriors (-0.387) is at the fourth position and Colombo Stars (-1.192) is at the fifth position.

10th and 11th match brief description

In the 10th match, Kandy Warriors opened their account by registering a 5 wicket win against Galle Gladiators. Playing first in this match, Galle scored just 127 runs for 7 wickets. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 44 and Samit Patel scored an unbeaten 36. Kamindu Mendis 3 and Vimukti and Siraj Ahmed got 2 successes for Kandy.

In response, the beginning of Candy Warriors was also not very special. TS Sampath was dismissed by Mohammad Amir without opening the account. After this, Ravi Bopara and Tom Moores took charge after losing 4 for 56 and gave Kandy Warriors their first win after three consecutive losses.

At the same time, the 11th match was breath-taking. This match was also low scoring. Playing first in this, Dambulla Giants scored 138 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Ravi Rampaul and Vandersay took 3 wickets each for Colombo Stars. Seekuge Prasanna also got two successes. Opener Nirosham Dickwella top-scored with 30 runs.

In reply, Colombo had a very poor start. Four players of Colombo returned to the pavilion for 38 runs. Captain Dhananjay de Silva (33) then joined Dinesh Chandimal (65 not out). Everything was fine but Dushmantha Chamira’s wicket in the last over created such pressure that Chandimal could not win the team and Dambulla won by 1 run.