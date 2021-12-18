LPL 2021 Sania Mirza Husband Shoaib Malik All Round Performance Can not Take Jaffna Kings To Victory group Stage Ends Know Playoffs Schedule

Qualifier-1 and Eliminator matches of the Lanka Premier League will be played on Sunday. This will be followed by Qualifier-2 on Tuesday and the final match of the league will be played on Thursday 23 December.

In the 19th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2021), Galle Gladiators beat Jaffna Kings by 20 runs thanks to Shoaib Malik’s all-round performance. In the other match, Colombo Stars registered a brilliant 58-run victory over Kandy Warriors. Despite this defeat, Jaffna Kings are at the top of the points table.

Let us tell you that now the league stage matches are over. After this defeat, Candy Warriors are out after finishing last in the points table. The matches of Qualifier-1 and Eliminator will be played on Sunday. This will be followed by Qualifier-2 on Tuesday and the final match of the league will be played on Thursday 23 December.

If we talk about the 19th match, then playing first, Galle Gladiators scored only 129 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, the entire team of Jaffna Kings was all out for just 109 runs in 18.3 overs. In this match, the Pakistani veteran performed brilliantly for Jaffna Kings.

Shoaib Malik bowled 4 overs for Jaffna and also took a wicket for 16 runs. After this, he also played the highest innings of 23 runs for his team. But despite this his team had to face defeat. Galle Gladiators bowlers performed brilliantly in this match.

Playing first in the 20th match, Colombo Stars scored 182 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, the Kandy Warriors team was all out for 124 runs in 17 overs. Sri Lankan bowler Jeffrey Vandersay threw 1 maiden in 4 overs and took 6 wickets for 25 runs.

Who will meet in the playoffs?

If we look at the points table, Jaffna Kings are at the top of the points table despite the defeat in the low-scoring match. Galle Gladiators is in second place. Qualifier-1 will be played between the two teams on Sunday. The winning team will advance to the final and the losing team will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. Colombo and Dambulla will compete in the Eliminator on Sunday itself.

Jaffna has won 6 out of 8 matches and has 12 points. In second place remains Galle Gladiators with 9 points. Galle has played 8 matches out of which it has won 4 and lost 3. One match was in vain in Galle. On the other hand, Colombo Stars is at the third position with 8 points, Dambulla Giants is at the fourth place with 7 points and Candy Warriors is at the last with 4 points i.e. 5th.