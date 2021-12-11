LPL 2021 Sania Mirza Husband Shoaib Malik Played Fast Inning Jaffna Kings Beaten Colombo Stars To Gain Top Position in Points Table

Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 93 runs in the 9th match of the Lanka Premier League. Apart from captain Perera for Jaffna, Shoaib Malik also made a splash with the bat.

Jaffna Kings defeated Colombo Stars by 93 runs in the 9th match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Apart from captain Thisara Perera, who was the hero for Jaffna in this victory, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Jaffna has now reached the top of the points table.

In this match, Jaffna’s captain Thisara Perera scored 57 runs in 23 balls while batting. Apart from him, Shoaib Malik also played a blistering innings of 44 runs in 24 balls at a strike rate of around 183. Due to which Jaffna scored 207 runs for 6 wickets in the stipulated 18 overs of this rain-affected match.

In reply, Colombo Stars, chasing the target of 208 runs, had a very poor start. Kusal Perera returned to the pavilion on the second ball of the innings without opening the account. After this, half of Colombo’s team was returned to the pavilion for 32 runs. Ashan Priyanjan scored the highest 35 runs and the entire team was all out for 114 runs in 15.5 overs.

Mahish Thikshana and Wahab Riaz took 4-4 wickets for Jaffna Kings. Wanindu Hasaranga also got two successes. Thikshana now has 8 wickets in 4 matches and is on top of the list of most wickets. In third place is his teammate Hasaranga, who has 7 wickets in his name.

This is Jaffna’s third win in 4 matches and now this team led by Thisara Perera is at the top of the points table with 6 points. Talking about Colombo, this was their second loss in 3 matches and they are in fourth place with 2 points.

Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Giants have won 2 out of 4 matches and one match has been postponed. Both the teams are in second and third place respectively with 5 points. Candy Warriors have lost all three matches and are ranked 5th in the points table without opening an account.