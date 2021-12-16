LPL 2021 Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Jaffna Kings biggest win English opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit stormy 50 Caribbean bowler Jayden Seales took 4 wickets

Jaffna Kings won the toss and elected to bat in the match played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 16 December 2021. He scored 193 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Colombo Stars were bundled out for 91 runs in 15.5 overs.

In the 17th match of the Lanka Premier League, England cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit a half-century in 32 balls. At the same time, West Indies bowler Jayden Seals took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 17 balls. Sri Lankan bowler Vijayakanth Viyaskanth took 3 wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs.

Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 102 runs on the back of stellar performances from Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jaden Seals and Vijayakanth. This was the biggest win in terms of runs this season of the tournament. Jaffna Kings broke their own record in this matter.

They won by 93 runs against Colombo Stars on 10 December 2021. This is the sixth consecutive win for Jaffna Kings this season. He has 12 points in 7 matches. He is at the top of the points table. Galle Gladiators are at number two.

Chasing the target, the team of Colombo Stars were bundled out for 91 runs in 15.5 overs. Barring skipper Angelo Mathews (10), Dhananjay de Silva (11), Tom Banton (30) and Ravi Rampal (10), no one could touch the double figure. Apart from Vijayakanth and Jaden Seals, Mahesh Tikshana took 2 wickets for 25 runs for Jaffna Kings.

Earlier, Tom Koehler-Cadmore scored 92 runs in 55 balls with the help of 5 fours and 8 sixes for Jaffna Kings. He was adjudged player of the match. Apart from him, wicketkeeper Upul Tharanga scored 37 runs in 33 balls. However, Shoaib Malik, husband of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistan captain, could only manage 10 runs in 9 balls.