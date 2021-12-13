LPL 2021 Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal 260 strike rate run Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq bowled killer Colombo Stars won after 3 match vs Galle Gladiators

Colombo Stars got this win after three losses this season. He has played 5 matches in the tournament so far. It has 4 points in it. He is at number four in the points table.

In the 13th match of the Lanka Premier League 2021, the Colombo Stars led by Angelo Mathews won a stunning 41-run victory against Galle Gladiators. Wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal and Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq played an important role in his victory. Dinesh Chandimal scored runs at a strike rate of around 260. He was also adjudged player of the match.

Galle Gladiators have 5 points from 6 matches. He is at number three in the points table. Jaffna Kings are first with 8 points in 5 matches and Dambulla Giants are second with 7 points in 5 matches.

Galle Gladiators have not won their last 3 matches. The 10 December match against Dambulla Giants was inconclusive, while on 11 December they were defeated by Kandy Warriors by 5 wickets. Colombo Stars lost to Dambulla Giants, Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Giants on 8 December, 10 December and 11 December respectively.

Colombo Stars won the toss and elected to bat in the match played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on the night of 12 December. The match was reduced to 18-18 overs due to rain. Colombo Stars scored 162 for 7 in 18 overs. Chasing the target, Galle Gladiators were all out for 121 runs in 16.5 overs. Opener Kusal Mendis scored 64 runs in 39 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six.

However, apart from him, only Danushka Gunatilaka (14), Mohammad Hafeez (16) and Indian-origin Samit Patel (11) could reach double digits. 7 Galle Gladiators batsmen could not touch the double figure. Naveen-ul-Haq took 3 wickets for 27 runs in 3.5 overs for Colombo Stars. Indian Ravi Rampal managed to take 2 wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier Colombo Stars had not had a good start. He had lost the wicket of opener Pathun Nisanka on the second ball of the second over. Till that time only 5 runs were added to the team’s account. Mathews and Priyanjan then put on 64 runs for the second wicket.

Priyanjan was dismissed for 23 runs in 16 balls. However, Tom Banton and Prasanna, who came to the crease after them, could not do much and returned to the pavilion after scoring 5 and 6 runs respectively. Eight balls after Chandimal came out to bat, Mathews went lbw on Amir’s delivery for a personal score of 73.

Angelo Mathews hit 8 fours and 3 sixes during his 57-ball innings. Chandimal was dismissed as the sixth batsman. Before returning to the pavilion, he scored 36 runs in 13 balls (the ball to be dismissed is not included) with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes.