lsat india exam syllabus: LSAT India 2022: If you are also preparing for this exam, then definitely know the exam pattern – lsat india exam pattern syllabus and tips for beginners

Highlights Admission is available in 200 colleges abroad

Learn the syllabus of LSAT exam here

With the help of simple tips you can prepare for LSAT

LSAT India Exam Pattern: The LSAT-India 2022 exam will be conducted in 2 cycles by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). His first exam will be held on January 15, while the second exam will be held from May 9 over a period of five days. Students can sit for this exam at home. If you are also thinking of taking this exam, you must know its pattern and syllabus.



You can enroll in BA LLB, BBA LLB, 3-year LLB and LLA courses by sitting for the LSAT India 2022 exam conducted by LSAC. This test will be conducted online, remotely. The remote-produced method has been adopted this time considering the condition of the corona.

Admission is given to more than 85 colleges in the country along with 200 colleges abroad

After passing the LSAT-India 2022 exam, you can enter more than 200 law colleges in the US, Canada and Australia. Based on the score of Law School Admission Test, you can get admission in 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB PG courses in more than 85 law educational institutions in the country. Candidates must have passed 12th in any branch from a recognized board to sit for this entrance test, while candidates for PG course must be graduates from any branch.

Also read: UPTET 2021: Prepare section wise for UPTET exam, here’s how



Exam sample

The LSAT India exam will be conducted online, in remote protected mode. In this exam, 92 questions will be asked from the candidates in the four subjects of Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning-1, Logical Reasoning-2 and Reading Comprehension. Candidates will get 2.20 hours to solve it. You will have 35 minutes to complete each section. All the questions will be of multiple choice format and there will be no negative marking in this exam. Speaking of the scoring pattern, scores scaled between 420 and 480 with a percentile rank are considered the best in this exam. In this test you have to keep in mind that even though the questions are of multiple choice format, they will be made up of assessment transcripts. Candidates should read the transcript carefully to answer the questions.

Examination syllabus

Analytical reasoning

This section tests a candidate’s ability to understand structural relationships and draw logical conclusions about topics. In this, candidates must apply logical reasoning to answer questions related to statements and sets of rules or principles that describe the relationship between people, things or events. In this, candidates will be asked questions related to complex analysis commonly found in the legal field.

Also read: IBPS PO Exam: Prepare section by section for IBPS exam, see important tips



Logical reasoning-1 and 2

In this section the candidate will have to evaluate and analyze. Also all arguments have to be completed. It will ask questions from short excerpts related to critical thinking. The emphasis of the questions will be on assessing the candidate’s legal reasoning ability and his ability to draw valid conclusions using similarities, evidence, theory and error in the argument.

Reading assessment

It is necessary to read, understand and gain insight into the passages given to the candidate in this section. The section will have four sets of reading questions, each with 4-9 questions.