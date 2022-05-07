LSG vs KKR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see a clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. This match is to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune from 7:30 pm. The toss is to be held at 7:00. Lucknow Super Giants are currently at second place in the points table of this season of IPL, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at 8th position.

Lucknow Super Giants have played 10 matches so far this season. In this it has won 7 and lost 3. Kolkata Knight Riders have also played 10 matches, but they have managed to win only 4 matches. Lucknow Super Giants won their last match against Delhi Capitals by 6 runs. In that match, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda scored 77 and 52 runs respectively for Lucknow Super Giants. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, played their last match against Rajasthan Royals, which they won by 7 wickets. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored 48 and 52 respectively for Kolkata Knight Riders in that game.

Andre Russell can bowl in the powerplay. He has dismissed Quinton de Kock five times, but also conceded 141 runs in 75 balls. Lucknow Super Giants rested Avesh Khan and included Krishnappa Gautam in the playing XI in the match against Delhi Capitals. Their opening batsmen have struggled against KKR. It may not be a bad idea to include Krishnappa Gautam in the playing XI as both the match winners of the previous match, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, are left-handed. Sunil Narine’s place in the playing XI is also confirmed.

In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmanta Chamira, Avesh Khan/Krishnappa Gautam, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Probable Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Inderjit, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make your dream 11 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1: For Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Lokesh Rahul, Quinton de Kock. Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis. All-rounders- Krunal Pandya (Vice Captain), Jason Holder. Bowlers- Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Tim Southee.

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Lokesh Rahul, Quinton de Kock. Batsmen- Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis (Captain). All-rounders – Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder (Vice Captain). Bowlers- Umesh Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi.