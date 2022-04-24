LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates & More for Today’s IPL Match



Mumbai Indians are almost out of the playoffs race now.

Preview:

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will take on each other in the 37th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday. With 4 wins in 7 matches, LSG are placed in the fourth position in the points tally and would be looking to continue being in this position after this match. They have had a few setbacks in the tournament as they have lost 2 out of the previous 3 matches. Their last game was against Royal Challengers Bangalore which RCB won by 18 runs. LSG failed to chase a target of 182 runs in that match.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are going through a terrible run as they have now lost seven matches on the trot. They were there in the last match against Chennai Super Kings before a vintage MS Dhoni decided to show why he was called one of the best finishers in limited-overs cricket. MI are almost out of the playoffs race now and they will need a miracle to knock on the doors of the last phase of the tournament.

Match Details:

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 37

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: 24th April at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

LSG vs MI, Match 37 Pitch Report:

The pitch has produced some high-scoring thrillers and might do the same in this game as well. The bowlers are likely to have nothing to work upon and the batters are likely to dominate the entire match. The team winning the toss is likely to continue the tradition of bowling first.

Injury News:

LSG vs MI, Match 37 Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants

Lokesh Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Top Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Batters

Suryakumar Yadav has consistently scored runs for MI and has been a key player in the middle-order. He has made 232 runs in just 5 matches at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 153.64 including 2 half-centuries.

Tilak Varma is the leading run-scorer for MI in the tournament. The uncapped player has been the find of the season for the five-time champions. He has scored 234 runs in 7 matches at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 140.11.

Top Picks – All-Rounders

Jason Holder has picked wickets at regular intervals for LSG and has produced some match-winning performances. He has taken 8 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 21.62, an economy of 8.65, and a strike rate of 15.

Marcus Stoinis has featured in only 3 matches for LSG and has not been able to produce a memorable performance either with the bat or the ball. However, Stoinis is someone who can change the course of a match at any point, and hence, you don’t want to miss him in your fantasy team.

Top Picks – Bowlers

Avesh Khan is the leading wicket-taker for LSG in the tournament. He has completely justified the price that LSG paid for him in the IPL 2022 auction. Avesh has taken 11 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 20.09, an economy of 8.28, and a strike rate of 14.5.

Jaydev Unadkat is the only bowler who has taken at least one wicket in all the matches that he has played for MI. He has taken 6 wickets at an average of 25.66, an economy of 9.62, and a strike rate of 16.

Top Picks – Wicketkeeper

Lokesh Rahul has been in great form for LSG both with the bat and with his captaincy skills. He has made 265 runs in 7 matches at an average of 44.16 and a strike rate of 141.71. Rahul has made one century and one half-century in the tournament.

LSG vs MI Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Quinton de Kock, Lokesh Rahul (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Deepak Hooda, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Krunal Pandya, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Quinton de Kock (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Jason Holder (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

LSG vs MI Risky Captaincy Choices:

Dushmantha Chameera has picked 5 wickets in 5 matches for LSG. However, his average of 34.4 and strike rate of 21.6 makes him a risky candidate for the captaincy position of your fantasy team.

Jasprit Bumrah has picked only 4 wickets in 7 matches. His average (49.50) and strike rate (39.5) look like that of a part-timer bowler. However, you can’t ignore a player like him in your fantasy team, but giving him the role of captain might not be a good choice.

Player you should avoid:

In 7 matches, Kieron Pollard has failed to score over 30 runs for MI. He used to be the powerhouse of MI’s batting unit, but this year he has not been the same both with the bat and the ball.