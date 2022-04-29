LSG vs PBKS IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction

In the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022), Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) today. The team of Lucknow is currently running at the fourth position in the points table. The team has won five out of eight matches while losing three. Punjab team is in sixth place with four wins and as many losses in eight matches. Supergiants defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their previous match while Punjab Kings team will enter this match after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs.

Talking about the team of Lucknow, Rahul is running in excellent form in the top order. He has scored two centuries against Mumbai Indians in the current season and also scored a half-century. He is the second most successful batsman in the season with 368 runs. Only Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals has scored more runs than him in the current season. The team will hope that other batsmen will give good support to captain Rahul, including his opening partner Quinton de Kock.

De Kock was able to score only 10 runs against Mumbai. De Kock has scored 225 runs so far but has not been able to do justice to his potential. Lucknow’s batting will have to be strengthened while performing better. Lucknow’s batting line-up has depth in the presence of experienced Manish Pandey, aggressive batsmen Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya, dependable Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni besides West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.

The bowlers of the team have also performed well. Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chamira and Holder have impressed. Together they have taken 14 wickets so far and they will have to continue this performance against Punjab as well. Eight overs from spinners Krunal and Ravi Bishnai can be crucial and change the course of the match. Fast bowler Avesh Khan did not play against Mumbai. If he makes a comeback in today’s match, then Mohsin Khan will have to sit out.

Talking about Punjab’s batting, opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan has returned to form after playing an unbeaten 88 in the last match. Captain Mayank Agarwal’s form is a matter of concern. So far in the current season, he has scored only one fifty in seven matches. Bhanuka Rajapakse, batting at number three, has impressed. He scored 42 off 32 balls in the last match against the Super Kings. If Punjab wants to score big or chase big targets, then the top order will have to create a strong platform for batsmen like Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow.

Punjab’s bowling attack, led by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, is quite balanced and the team will try to stop Rahul from playing big innings. Apart from Rabada, the Punjab team also has bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar with impressive performances in the death overs, who will have to curb Rahul at the MCA Stadium, which is known for big-scoring matches. Leg-spinner Chahar is Punjab’s most successful bowler with 10 wickets but he too needs to improve his performance.

Lucknow Supergiants Probable Playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Aayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chamira, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings Probable Playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapakse, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Suggested Playing XI No. 1 for Lucknow Supergiants vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bhanuka Rajapakse, Jitesh Sharma, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder (vice captain), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohsin Khan.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2 for Lucknow Supergiants vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone (vc), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Dushmantha Chamira.