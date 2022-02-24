LSU’s new defensive coordinator won’t have to face Joe Burrow again any time soon



Matt House, the new LSU defensive coordinator, ended his NFL career with a sudden death – literally.

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Kansas City, where House coached the linebackers for three seasons. It wasted an opportunity for the House and the Chiefs to reach three straight Super Bowls.

Kansas City defense allowed Cincinnati quarterback Joe Barrow to lead his Bengals to a 42-yard, nine-game game-winning drive as the former LSU Heisman Trophy winner took two touchdowns and took 23 of 38 for 250 to complete two passes for 17 yards. . Just a sack.

On Wednesday, the House was asked how a team defended against Barrow, who led the NFL to 70.4 last season and was dismissed more than any other quarterback, including 51 in 8.9 yards per effort. Burroughs also completed 30 of 39 passes in the regular season in Cincinnati on January 2 against the Chiefs in a 34-31 win at 446 yards and four touchdowns.

“Can I say ‘no comment’ about that? He’s been smart for years,” House told a news conference Wednesday, introducing some of LSU’s new coaches.

House, who took the LSU job when Chiffra was still in the regular season but didn’t start until the end of Kansas City, can rest assured that Joe Burrows will probably not be at the SEC in 2022. But Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who could be as close to Heisman as Burroughs.

Funny, House Barrow’s father befriends Jim Barrow, a former assistant coach at Washington State, Iowa State and Ohio. I talked to him about the job.

“I’ve known her father for a long time,” House said. “And I’m excited to meet Joe.”

Until House returns to the NFL, if he does, it will always be Burroughs who sent him to LSU about two weeks ago.

“I feel terrible for him,” said LSU Special Team and Recruitment Coordinator Brian Palian with a smile. “Your heart broke in the AFC Championship game, and then two days later you’re taking a recruitment test. It’s nuts, but that’s the life we’ve chosen.”

A $ 5.7 million deal in three years could give the House a lot of nuts.

“Excited and humble to be a part of this university,” House said. “When you leave the coordination, you always have that appetite to come back and do it. I enjoy the part of the scheme – creating a team and a staff and putting together a plan. And I enjoy the developmental part.”

Before that happened, House was trying to get to know LSU’s defensive players, most of whom fought in the 6-7 season in 2021-22.

“I’m in the process of getting to know the boys right now,” House said. “I hate to say it, but when you have a fresh face and they have a fresh face, it doesn’t matter if they’re here for three years or a year. We’re all learning about each other. Okay. Now, everyone has a clean slate.”

House, who was Kentucky’s defensive coordinator in 2017 and ’18, though he has something to clear. The Tigers were 10th in the SEC out of 14 teams and 65th nationally in total defense with 377.5 yards allowed.

House, 43, thinks the NFL experience has made him a better coach.

“Better round, maybe a better teacher. The thing the NFL forces you to do is be prepared to give them something every day,” House said as he slapped his fist on a table. “From a preparation standpoint, there’s no doubt that I was a good coach out of Kansas City when I entered.”

He also coached the NFL with the Carolinas in 2008 and in St. Louis as a defensive assistant from 2009-11 before becoming a defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh College in 2013 and 2014 and a defensive coordinator at Florida International in 2015.

“The two games are more seamless than ever,” he said. “When I came to Pitt from the Rams, they were two different games. Now, they’re very similar. At the end of the day, I was hungry to come back and be a defensive coordinator again.”