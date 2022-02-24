Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: There’s ‘not much’ Biden can do to stop the invasion of Ukraine



Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg told Gadget Clock that President Biden could not do “much” to stop a major Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will “light up” a “special military operation” in Ukraine early Thursday, local time, and says “Russian President Vladimir Putin” is confronting us. [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

Explosions were then heard in Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and many other cities across Ukraine.

“Well, unfortunately not much [President Biden] “We are not going to deploy troops in Ukraine,” Kellogg said. Ukraine is not a member of NATO. “

Kellogg said President Biden must “assemble” all NATO and the rest of the world.

“And now, it’s time to rally the world, because in Ukraine he can’t do much physically, because they are not NATO allies.” Kellogg says.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said in Ukraine on Thursday morning that Putin had launched a “full-scale aggression” against Ukraine.

Kellogg warned that the situation in Ukraine would “change incredibly” and said there could be no definite answer soon.

“It’s going to be very, very chaotic and you just have to be with it,” Kellogg said.

He added that it was still early in the morning in Ukraine, noting that “the first phase of any military operation is always a little chaotic for everyone.”

At the moment, Kellogg says the biggest question is how far Putin is willing to go.

“The biggest thing, I think the answer to the biggest question you want is how big of an attack is this? Is he looking to take Odessa south? Is he trying to take Kiev?” Kellogg said. “You have to look to get indicators from these things.”