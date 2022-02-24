World

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: There’s ‘not much’ Biden can do to stop the invasion of Ukraine

Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg told Gadget Clock that President Biden could not do “much” to stop a major Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will “light up” a “special military operation” in Ukraine early Thursday, local time, and says “Russian President Vladimir Putin” is confronting us. [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

Explosions were then heard in Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and many other cities across Ukraine.

Putin announces ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine: Live Update

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Putin says the United States and its allies have ignored Russia. Top security claims. In his first remarks on the standoff with the West over Ukraine for more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin was still studying the response of the United States and NATO to Russia's security demands last week.

(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

“Well, unfortunately not much [President Biden] “We are not going to deploy troops in Ukraine,” Kellogg said. Ukraine is not a member of NATO. “

Kellogg said President Biden must “assemble” all NATO and the rest of the world.

“And now, it’s time to rally the world, because in Ukraine he can’t do much physically, because they are not NATO allies.” Kellogg says.

Biden responds to Russia’s attack on Ukraine: ‘World will hold Russia accountable’

File = This photo from the White House via Twitter shows President Joe Biden at Camp David, Md., February 12, 2022. A new poll shows little support among Americans for a major role for the United States in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden has acknowledged that while US troops will not be deployed in Ukraine, the growing potential for a new war in Eastern Europe will affect Americans. According to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, only 26% of Americans say the United States should play a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(AP, White House via file)

Ukraine’s foreign minister said in Ukraine on Thursday morning that Putin had launched a “full-scale aggression” against Ukraine.

Kellogg warned that the situation in Ukraine would “change incredibly” and said there could be no definite answer soon.

“It’s going to be very, very chaotic and you just have to be with it,” Kellogg said.

He added that it was still early in the morning in Ukraine, noting that “the first phase of any military operation is always a little chaotic for everyone.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky answered media questions in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine / AP)

At the moment, Kellogg says the biggest question is how far Putin is willing to go.

“The biggest thing, I think the answer to the biggest question you want is how big of an attack is this? Is he looking to take Odessa south? Is he trying to take Kiev?” Kellogg said. “You have to look to get indicators from these things.”

